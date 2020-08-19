You don’t need a telescope to find the "Center of the Universe." All you need is a map of central Illinois.

For a medium-sized city, Peoria has punched well above its weight in regard to the national consciousness.

People who have come from here, companies that originated here, events that have been staged here and products that have been manufactured or perfected here have made impressions far beyond the Illinois River valley.

We could go on all day in discussing who and what have made Peoria so special. There’s enough to fill a book. (In fact, the Journal Star published "101 Things That Play in Peoria" in 2015.)

But we’re going to focus on what we’ll call a "Magnificent Seven" of people and things that have spread Peoria’s name from Albuquerque to Zanzibar, and plenty of places in between.

Here they are, in no particular order.

Richard Pryor

Widely regarded as one of the best stand-up comics of all time, Pryor was born in 1940 in Peoria. He was reared primarily by his grandmother, who operated a brothel. Peoria’s infamous Merry-Go-Round of prostitution houses and gambling dens was part of Pryor’s roots.

Pryor used those roots to help hone his comedic skills. He moved to New York and became a regular on the club circuit, where his act was relatively mainstream. After he moved west in the late 1960s, he became more profane on stage and more immersed in the counterculture.

Simultaneously, he became more popular through his comedy albums and performances for television. He branched into motion pictures, including "SIlver Streak," "Stir Crazy" and "Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling," which he directed and part of which was filmed in Peoria.

Pryor, who died in 2005, was awarded the first Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Comedic stalwarts from Dave Chappelle to Bob Newhart to Jerry Seinfeld have lauded Pryor’s influence.

A statue of Pryor, sculpted by renowned local artist Preston Jackson, stands at State and Washington streets, near Pryor’s old neighborhood.

Sam Kinison

Pryor is No. 1 among Peoria-bred comedians, but there’s no doubt Kinison is No. 2. He wasn’t born around here but moved to East Peoria with his family, led by his Pentecostal-preacher father.

Kinison attended East Peoria Community High School but didn’t graduate. Instead, he became a preacher like his father but segued into comedy.

Kinison’s big breaks came in the mid-1980s with appearances on cable-television specials the movie "Back to School" and a comedy album, "Louder Than Hell" that highlighted his intense style and trademark scream.

"He screamed like that when he was in grade school," one of Kinison’s childhood friends, Jack Empson, once told Nick in the Morning.

Even in his heyday, Kinison was a frequent visitor to Peoria. Sometimes it was to perform, either officially at the Peoria Civic Center or impromptu at a local comedy club. Sometimes it was to hang out all night at the East Peoria Steak ’N Shake and kibitz with one of his buddies, late television weatherman Rollie Keith.

In 1992, at 38, Kinison was killed in an automobile accident on his way to a gig in Nevada.

Product testing for McDonald’s and more

Peoria’s reputation as a typical mid-sized American city, with a population representative of the country at large, allowed its residents the opportunity to try some products before anybody else.

Food, drink and household supplies were among products test-marketed in Peoria. Nielsen, perhaps the nation’s top market-research company, shepherded much of that testing.

Among the more noteworthy products tested in Peoria were Pampers disposable diapers, which debuted here in the early 1960s. They were made by Procter & Gamble, the Cincinnati-based home-products firm that used Peoria to also test Bounce fabric softener and Pringles potato chips. McDonald’s McRib pork sandwich, a semi-annual specialty, was tested in Peoria in the early 1980s.

As Peoria’s demographics changed, its status as a test market declined from its peak in the 1960s and ’70s.

Caterpillar Inc.

"Big Yellow" helped establish Peoria as a major presence around the world, particularly in construction.

Caterpillar traces its origins to 1925, with the merger of two earthmoving-equipment manufacturers, Holt Manufacturing Co. and C.L. Best Gas Tractor Co.

California-based Holt had opened a plant 15 years earlier in East Peoria. From relatively humble origins, Caterpillar grew to become the world’s largest construction equipment manufacturer. It long has been among the Fortune 100 of U.S. corporations ranked by total revenue.

The company was based in Peoria until 2017, when Caterpillar announced it was moving its executive offices to Deerfield, a suburb of Chicago. Earlier, the company had scrapped plans to build a new headquarters campus in downtown Peoria.

Still, Caterpillar employs about 12,000 people in the Peoria area. The Caterpillar Visitors Center and museum is located downtown.

Dan Fogelberg

A graduate of old Woodruff High School, Fogelberg might be Peoria’s most renowned native musician. He went from playing high school dances around town to the University of Illinois, where he performed as a soloist at cafes and other venues.

In Champaign-Urbana, Fogelberg met Danville native Irving Azoff, who was on his way to fame in big-name music management. They headed to Los Angeles in 1972, when Fogelberg released his first album, "Home Free."

Fogelberg’s first hit single, "Part of the Plan," was released in 1974. Thus began a decade-long run of smash songs, including "Longer," "Heart Hotels" and "Hard to Say."

A couple of Fogelberg’s hits have inspiration from his Peoria days.

"Leader of the Band" was about his father, Lawrence Fogelberg, who was a band director at Woodruff and at Pekin Community High School. "Same Old Lang Syne" was based on an event that took place Christmas Eve 1975 between Fogelberg and a former girlfriend at the old Convenient Food Mart in East Bluff.

Fogelberg died in 2007 of prostate cancer. He was 56. Country-music superstar Garth Brooks is among musicians who have cited Fogelberg as a primary influence.

Betty Friedan

Friedan was 85 when she died in 2006, but her impact on the feminist movement continues to this day.

The daughter of a Peoria jewelry-store owner, Friedan authored "The Feminine Mystique," which was released in 1963. It depicted women who felt trapped in lives as homemakers.

"The Feminine Mystique" was credited with sparking the second wave of feminism in the United States. The wave was characterized by an emphasis shift from voting and property rights for women to de facto inequalities, sexuality and the workplace, among other things.

Friedan’s literary career began while she was a student at Peoria High School, where she and some friends launched a magazine. She became a journalist for various left-wing and labor-oriented publications. She also co-founded the National Organization for Women.

In 2019, a bench in Upper Bradley Park in Peoria was dedicated to Friedan’s memory. Friedan once lived near the park and played there as a child. The location also symbolizes Friedan’s longstanding commitment to families and children, according to the committee that funded the bench.

Will it play in Peoria?

Anybody who’s from Peoria or lived here for a long time probably tires of hearing that phrase. But without it, it’s likely Peoria wouldn’t be as seared into the national psyche.

"Will it play in Peoria?" first appeared in some variation in "Five Hundred Dollars; or, Jacob Marlowe’s Secret," a Horatio Alger Jr. novel published in 1890. The phrase became popular in the early 20th century on the vaudeville circuit, of which Peoria was part.

Groucho Marx, he of "You Bet Your Life" fame, was said to have popularized the saying. The idea was if your show was a success in Peoria, it would be a success anywhere.

Politicians and public-office holders, notably President Richard Nixon, brought "Will it play in Peoria?" back in vogue in the 1960s. Now and then, national reporters and other figures will parachute into Peoria to check what they believe is representative of the national mood.

In the 1980s, musicians including Genesis, Metallica and Robert Plant launched or rehearsed U.S. tours in Peoria. Like Groucho decades earlier, they must have realized it was the Center of the Universe.