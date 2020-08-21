COVID-19 cases in the Urbana-Champaign area will rise as college students flock back to campus for the fall semester, but the University of Illinois says it’s prepared to handle the influx with quick saliva-based tests and quarantining procedures.

With move-in beginning this week, the university conducted more than 30,000 saliva tests on students, faculty and staff between Monday and Thursday and identified about 100 positive cases, according to Martin Burke, a chemistry professor spearheading the testing program.

So far, that’s in line with the school’s statistical modeling, which predicts an increase in campus cases as the semester gets underway. Classes begin Monday and will be offered with remote and in-person components.

"There is going to be a bump," Burke said Friday. "We are going to get an increased number of cases if people move back into our Champaign-Urbana community, but we are ready for it."

All eyes are on UIUC as it attempts to do what other large universities have struggled to accomplish in the last few weeks: reopen campus, fill dorms and offer face-to-face classes without seeing infections surge among students.

The saliva test at the heart of the strategy -- which students must undergo twice a week -- received an Emergency Use Authorization from the federal government Wednesday and could be a game changer in the fight against COVID-19, Illinois officials have said.

Nigel Goldenfeld, a physics professor who’s helped Illinois with modeling, said his calculations show that twice-weekly testing can help contain the pandemic on campus. The saliva tests produce results within two to six hours, which can help stop asymptomatic spread among students.

Coupled with contact tracing, universal masking and smaller class sizes, the tests can bring the pandemic to "manageable and safe levels" on campus, Goldenfeld said.

Under Goldenfield’s models, about 200 of the 45,000 students arriving at UIUC this fall are expected to test positive. Those students were presumably infected before returning, Goldenfeld said.

For the rest of the semester, Goldenfield said he predicts about 680 people will test positive on campus, accounting for non-perfect adherence to the school’s safety protocols. Without any interventions, Goldenfield said, the models predict that 30,000 students, faculty or staff would become infected.

The UIUC saliva test will also be used at campuses in Springfield and Chicago, offered for free to students and staff. Since it was first unveiled in July, UIUC has performed 70,000 saliva tests, with the capacity to do more than 10,000 in a single day.

During that time, the positivity rate has dropped from about 1.5% in early July to below 0.2% before students returned, the university said in a news release. The number has hovered between 0.3% and 0.5% this week.

Burke said the saliva tests have outstanding accuracy when compared with nasal swab tests and are just as able to detect the virus.

"We also have a very, very low false positive rate," he said. "We are able to show that it’s extremely rare that our test would say you are positive and you aren’t actually positive."

The university has about 400 rooms that can be used for quarantine on campus and has invested $6 million in the testing program, officials said.