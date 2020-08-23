PEORIA — It was a simpler, more optimistic time.

Two months ago.

Remember?

The COVID-19 pandemic seemed under control in much of the country after three dark months of the significant shutdown of public life.

Health clubs and tattoo parlors were reopening.

People were told they could gather safely in groups of 50.

Fans were so happy about the return of professional sports to the nightly TV listings that they were willing to overlook the still unsettling fact that people were not allowed in the stands.

Buoyed by such positivity , the Peoria Public Schools District board of education voted on June 22 to reopen schools in August with a combination of in-school and remote learning. Few other districts in the state had approved a plan at that early point. The Illinois State Board of Education didn’t release its own reopening guidelines until the following day.

In Peoria, more than 130 people separated themselves into six committees and toiled, virtually, for weeks to devise the complicated plan that would allow students into school buildings, albeit part time, for the first time since all schools were closed on March 17.

The vote was 5-2.

But the flesh of the plan proved at least as confounding as the bones.

How do you transport a district of 13,000 students to 27 different school sites when only 50 can sit on a bus at one time?

How do families manage child care when children are not in the classroom two or three of the five days of the school week?

What is the ironclad plan of handling a coronavirus outbreak in a classroom in a school building?

And how do you calm the increasingly uneasy feeling of implementing your in-school plan when the number of positive coronavirus tests in your community is increasing, not decreasing.

On July 7, about a week into the more relaxed limitations of the state’s Phase 4 status, the area had 757 positive tests for the coronavirus in four months of testing.

A month later, the area’s total was 2,060.

Three virtual town meetings drew a lot of inquisitive viewers to their computer screens, but a mixed response. For every submitted question answered by district Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, a dozen more were raised. For all of the weeks of hard work, in the end the plan felt, fairly or unfairly, unfinished. Not ready for prime time. Risky.

Still, it was all the district had.

On Aug. 10, for four hours, the board listened to and questioned an excruciatingly detailed description of the plan presented by a variety of district officials. The lengthy update revealed some of the shortcomings of the plan. When it was done, the board agreed, almost casually and by consensus, not by vote, to ditch the hybrid model.

With nine days till the start of the school year, the all-remote model was back in play. Desmoulin-Kherat said the plan that had been in the works for months had come to a "screeching halt."

A couple of days later, the administration announced it was moving back the start of school until Aug. 24.

For parents, it had been like watching a summer-long tennis match. Personal plans were hard to make when the school plans kept changing.

Most districts in the area opted for some combination of in-school and remote learning. Already, positive coronavirus cases and potential coronavirus contacts have led to quarantines in Dunlap, Norwood and Morton.

School starts in the Peoria Public Schools District on Monday morning. Depending on their home school, students will answer the bell to begin their 5½ hour school day at 7:20, 8:20 or 9:20 a.m.

Except there are no bells.Teachers will be in their classrooms to greet their students by computer. Most of the students will be in their homes.

The district has agreed to revisit the plan after the first nine weeks. It believes all-remote learning will remain in place for the entire first semester, however.

Desmoulin-Kherat wrote a letter to families.

"This journey we have been on since March has taken us on twists and turns, but we have weathered all of those together in inspiring ways," she wrote. "We will do everything in our power to ensure that Peoria Public Schools continues to provide the best and most innovative educational experience for your child."

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.