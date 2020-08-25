Monday was a red-letter day for Tia Rice, who turned 21.

As with all of her birthdays for many years, she thought of Nasjay Murry. Growing up in Chicago, the best friends always got together to celebrate their birthdays (Murry’s was June 12) at 41st Street Beach along Lake Michigan. They enjoyed the water, the sun, the laughter, the fun.

"We’d always try to go to the lake," Rice said.

But they can’t go to the lake anymore — or giggle on the phone, or talk about music, or send encouraging texts, or plan their next meetup, or dream of the future, or do any of their things they used to do together. That all ended April 8, 2018, when Murry — a Bradley University freshman studying to become a doctor — was shot to death at an off-campus party along with Anthony Polnitz, 22, of Peoria.

Last week, Jermontay Brock, 18, of Peoria was convicted of the killings, which prosecutors blamed on a gang squabble that claimed Murry as an inadvertent victim. Brock faces at least 45 years in prison.

"I’m really glad justice have been served for her," Rice said.

But, as evident in the faraway sound of Rice’s voice, justice does little to close the Murry-sized hole in her life. Not on her birthday, not on any day.

"There are just a whole lot of thoughts that go through my head about Nasjay," Rice said. "I think of the fun we had and the songs we used to sing."

As kids, they lived in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago’s South Side, where they attended Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School. They played in the band — Murry on trumpet, Rice on saxophone — and clowned around between classes. During down time, they and their friends swirled in music and laughter.

But inside class and when studying at home, Murry was all business. Her perfect grade-point average (4.0) earned her membership to the National Honor Society, along with a slew of college scholarship offers.

From high school, Rice planned to ride a music scholarship to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. She begged her pal to come along so they could continue as bandmates. But Murry had other ideas: after one visit to Peoria, Bradley University felt like home. So, she enrolled in pre-med, intent on becoming the first member of her family to graduate from college.

On campus, she often buried her nose in textbooks. Though her warm smile won friends, Murry was known for studying when other students might be partying. Still, she always found time to call Rice. When studies and life got tough, Murry knew just the right things to say.

"C’mon, Miss Rice!" Murry often would cajole by phone. "Keep your head up!"

Murry did likewise with their friends back home, always ready with an encouraging word. That voice went quiet suddenly on a rare night that Murry pushed aside her books to attend a party. For more than two years since, Rice and their friends have leaned on each other for support with school and other challenges, yet they still feel the void of their biggest cheerleader.

"My other friends, they try to lift me up," Rice said. "But it’s not the same. I’m not saying they’re not great friends. But Nasjay just had a certain way of saying things."

Rice already has begun classes in Arkansas. In Peoria, Wednesday marks the start of Bradley’s academic year. Like Rice and their friends from back home, Murry would’ve been a senior, graduating in May.

"We just knew she would be the most successful," Rice said. "We all knew her future was the brightest."

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.