PEORIA -- A deputy with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department is facing official misconduct and theft charges.

Matthew C. Hawkins, 47, of Princeville, remained in the Peoria County Jail on Wednesday night. He had been booked on charges of official misconduct, burglary and retail theft.

It is possible he could appear in court Thursday for his bond to be set. The Illinois State Police is investigating the allegations as required by state law.

On their Facebook page, the state police said:

"The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office previously requested assistance from ISP Zone 4 Peoria with a criminal investigation concerning a retail theft from a local business allegedly committed by one of their Deputies. DCI Special Agents arrested and booked Hawkins at the Peoria County Jail without incident. Hawkins was charged with Retail Theft (Class A Misdemeanor), Burglary to Commercial Business (Class 2 Felony), and Official Misconduct (Class 3 Felony). The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time."

It wasn’t clear what business was affected. When reached, Hawkins’ boss noted the ongoing investigation.

"This matter is also being investigated internally, separate from the criminal investigation. I will reserve judgment until such time the investigation is completed, however, I am deeply troubled by this. It is an embarrassment to this agency, to this profession and to me personally," said Sheriff Brian Asbell.

Hawkins was first hired at the sheriff’s department in 1996 and had 24 years of service.

This story will be updated.