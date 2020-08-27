PEORIA -- Peoria firefighters rescued two people from a capsized sailing boat just north of the McCluggage Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., firefighters were called to the Illinois River just north of the bridge where they saw the tipped over catamaran-style boat. Two people were hanging off the side.

The city’s fire rescue boat, Marine 1, was dispatched and those on board helped the sailors in the water to right the boat.

It appears that high wind had caused the sailing boat to tip over.

No injuries were reported, and sailors were able to continue on the river back to their departure dock.

This story will be updated.