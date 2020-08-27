PEORIA -- A man was killed in an automobile accident late Wednesday night in North Peoria, according to police.

The single-vehicle accident happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Glen Avenue.

Christopher Parr, 46, of Peoria, had no signs of life when he was extricated from the vehicle, said Coroner Jamie Harwood. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:32 a.m.

Parr was headed west when the car left the roadway and struck a culvert, according to the Peoria Police Department.

A Peoria Fire Department report stated the front of the car sustained severe damage and was buried in grass in a drainage ditch next to the roadway. The back of the car was elevated from the pavement.

The driver, the sole occupant of the car, was partially ejected through the front windshield, according to the fire department.

Harwood said Parr likely died instantly. There will not be autopsy, he said, but toxicology tests, required by state law, were pending.