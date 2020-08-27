PEORIA -- A 29-year-old Peoria man has been indicted by a grand jury sitting in Springfield for allegedly abusing a resident of a mental health facility in Sangamon County

Thomas Bernardoni, who works at McFarland Mental Health facility located in Springfield, has been charged with official misconduct, harassment of a witness, criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint. If convicted of all counts, he faces up to seven years in prison. Probation is also an option.

On June 4, the Illinois State Police were asked by the center’s staff to investigate the possible battery to one of its residents. On Aug. 12, a Sangamon County grand jury indicted Bernardoni.

Bernardoni, of 1204 E. Forrest Hill Ave., was arrested Wednesday at 3:49 p.m. by agents with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, according to a release issued by the Illinois State Police.

He is being held at the Peoria County Jail awaiting extradition to Sangamon County. His bond was previously set at $100,000.