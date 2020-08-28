So, parents, did you have a tough time dropping your kids off at college?

It’s especially rough with freshman, leaving them on their own for the first time. In your head, you know they’ll be fine. But that lump in your throat can block that message from traveling 18 inches south to your heart.

Hearts aren’t logical. And neither are parents when kids go off to college.

So, if it helps, I thought I’d offer you a flash of insight:

They miss you. And they miss home, even their little siblings.

Yes, for real. How do I know that? How do I know something that they don’t even tell their parents?

Because they tell me. Well, indirectly. I’ll explain in minute.

First, though, what prompted me to share the inside story? The other day, a friend and her husband dropped off their freshman son at an out-of-town school. As expected, the departure featured tears, mostly by mom, before the student and his parents went their separate ways.

That night, the freshman called home, feeling a little upset about looming change and challenges that seemed overwhelming. The parents encouraged him, saying that things would be fine a day or two as he settled in.

The next day, the mom was a bit concerned when her son didn’t answer her text. But she later found out why: he’d been busy settling up his game system and Netflix, then went golfing with a new friend. Suddenly, college life brimmed with promise.

"What a difference a day makes," she told me.

That experience sounds pretty typical for the first week of school. Soon, though, parents can begin to have a hard time as their freshman quickly grows distant while getting into the college groove: friends, groups, clubs, sports, meals, gaming, gym — and, sometimes, academics. While enjoying newfound fun and freedom, many freshman tend to become lax in communication with parents.

A typical phone call:

How are things? "Good."

How are classes? "Good."

Anything to share? "All good. Gotta Go. Call ya later."

And they don’t. Further, this year might pull even harder on the heartstrings, as many colleges are restricting or banning on-campus visitors. So, a student-parent reunion might not happen until Thanksgiving.

Of course, that’s not the end of the world. And there’s some value to forced, extended independence.

Still, as parents, we miss the connection. After all, earlier this year, they were attending high school, sleeping late, heading to work and/or practice, going to dances and planning for colleges.

And now? Poof. Vanished.

But here’s the thing: they miss you.

I’ve seen this over and over as a long-time Bradley University instructor. I teach beginning composition, a mandatory course, and almost all of my students are freshmen. In many academic years, I’ve taught about 10 percent of the school’s newcomers, sometimes more.

One of the course assignments involves keeping a semester-long journal. The goal is to develop critical thinking skills by making observations and offering reflections. Some students use the opportunity to brainstorm ideas for essays, while others muse on everything from student life to world issues.

When students submit their journals, I don’t dive in deeply. For one, the purpose is their thinking, not my grading. I learned long ago that some of the entries get personal, and I prefer to think of my students as eager and attentive in the classroom, not as a character in a journal entry in which a misbegotten night of mischief crash-landed amid a "bucket" and "puke."

So, I just skim the journals to make sure students made a good-faith effort to do the work. But sometimes my eyeballs automatically detect certain words:

Mom. Dad. Brother. Sister.

Home.

Such entries often included sentiments like, "I can’t wait to visit," "I’m looking forward to meals at home" and "I really miss them."

Granted, sometimes they spend more time waxing about missing their childhood pet. But even then, that’s part of missing home, right?

At the end of the course, I give back the journals. I encourage students to tuck them away, as a time machine they can visit long after graduation.

"But," I add, "some of you had some really nice things to say about your parents. You should show them those pages. They’d really appreciate it. As a parent, trust me – I know."

I have no idea if any students have ever shared journal entries with their parents. I’d like to think so.

But even if not, I’ve now shared the gist with you:

They miss you. Even when they don’t call or text, they miss you.

Besides, Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Better start getting the washing machine ready.

