PEORIA — A Peoria woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting another woman last fall in South Peoria.

Denise L. Williams, 26, whose last known address was 2825 W. Ann St., cried and apologized for the fatal Sept. 22, 2019, shooting that left Jaylin Williams dead. She said she never meant to hurt anyone and tried to get away from the other woman.

Tears flowed freely at the hour-long hearing on Friday. A family member of Jaylin Williams — it doesn’t appear the two women are related — screamed that she hated Denise Williams for killing Jaylin. She didn’t forgive her and wanted her to go to prison beyond the 20-year maximum possible.

Later, that same woman was held in contempt of court when she interrupted Denise Williams’ attorney, Gary Morris, who was arguing for probation on behalf of his client.

She yelled, stormed out of the courtroom and then was brought back after it was done. Peoria County Judge Albert Purham didn’t sentence to her to the Peoria County Jail, noting the emotional impact of Jaylin Williams’ death.

Denise Williams was found guilty in July of second-degree murder after jurors rejected the more serious charge of first-degree murder.

The key difference between the two charges is that Denise Williams thought she had to use deadly force, but that belief was unreasonable. In such cases, self-defense is a common argument.

Williams was convicted for shooting Jaylin Williams, who was found lying dead on a front porch in the 2400 block of West Starr Street shortly after 12:20 p.m. She had been shot once in the head.

It appears the shooting was over a dispute about a relationship involving 31-year-old Montaye Phifer. Prosecutors alleged that Jaylin Williams had come to Phifer’s home, where she found Denise Williams, and the two started to argue.

At some point Jaylin Williams, whom authorities have said was pregnant, was shot while on the front porch. Denise Williams was not charged with a double homicide as it wasn’t clear if she knew Jaylin Williams was pregnant which is required by law, said State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos at the time.

Phifer was also arrested just after the murder, charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. His case is still pending.