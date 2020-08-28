MONMOUTH — Warren County was added to the state’s warning list on Friday for increased risk of COVID-19.

The county surpassed warning levels for metrics in three categories, including the positivity rate, the number of cases per 100,000 residents, and the number of tests performed.

In addition to being added to the warning list, the county added eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Jenna Link, administrator of the Warren County Health Department, said social gatherings between family and friends and workplace exposure appear to be the leading causes of new cases.

"We continue to stress the importance of wearing a face covering, social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home when ill," Link said.

Warren County was among 30 counties added to the warning list based on data for the week ending Aug. 22.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Warren County’s positivity rate for that week was 11.5%, above the target of 8% or less.

In addition, the state’s target number of cases per 100,000 is 50, and Warren County’s was 147 for that time period.

Warren County also did not meet the standard for the number of tests performed, as IDPH guidelines stipulate testing is sufficient when the test positivity rate is at or below the 8% benchmark.

IDPH uses numerous indicators when determining if a county is experiencing stable COVID-19 activity, or if there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk.

A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators increase.

Warren County did not exceed warning levels in the number of emergency room visits, hospitalizations or deaths.

The county’s first COVID-19 death, a male in his 70s, was reported earlier this week.

Henderson County remained on the state's warning list this week, after exceeding the warning levels for a second week in positivity rate, number of cases per 100,000 residents, and number of tests performed.

For the week ending Aug. 22, Henderson County’s positivity rate was 14.2%.

Henry County was also on this week's warning list.

The metrics are intended to be used for local level awareness to help local leaders, businesses, local health departments and the public make informed decisions about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do.

In a release Friday, IDPH said the reasons vary for counties reaching warning levels. Some of the common factors across the state are associated with weddings, large gatherings, long-term care facilities, travels, household transmission and bars.

General transmission of the virus in communities is also increasing, according to IDPH.

A map and information of each county’s status can be found on the IDPH website at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics.