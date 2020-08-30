PEORIA — A traffic accident late Saturday night killed a 31-year-old motorcycle rider, according to authorities.

The accident happened about 11:15 p.m. on Illinois Route 6 about one-half mile east of Knoxville Avenue.

According to the Illinois State Police, the motorcyclist was traveling north on Route 6 when he drove off the pavement to the left.

The 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle crossed the median and landed on its left side on the left southbound shoulder. The rider was ejected.

Other than age and gender, the motorcyclist was not identified. No other information was available.

This story will be updated.