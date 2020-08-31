MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
* Brandon Aden, 24; Katherine Coddington, 23; both Peoria.
* Dustin Falco, 35; Courtney Smith, 27; both Washington.
* Dylan Layne, 34; Kelly Hoffman, 34; both Washington.
* Hayden Morris, 23, Neponset; Brittan Edwards, 23, Farmington.
* Clint O'Neal, 24, Farmer City; Kirsten Schuller, 21, Chatham.
* Robert Rakestraw, 48, Pekin; Brandi Barnes, 45, South Pekin.
* Kyle Smith, 30; Tiana Rempala, 29; both Pekin.
* Eric Sopher, 36; Beth Kapraun, 36; both Washington.
* Steven Stark, 35; Amanda Kelzer, 33; both Delavan.
* Nicholas Walden, 26; Alisha Pruett, 24; both Washington.
* Zachary Williams, 21; Kelena Herrin, 18; both Hopedale.
Woodford County
* Zachary Kleen, 22; Samantha Rediger, 21; both Washburn.
* Seth Knight, 30; Justina Mehalic, 24; both Streator.
* Austin Miller, 29; Taylor Matson, 27; both Germantown Hills.
DIVORCES
Woodford County
* Grebner, Alvin and Beth.
* Kiesewetter, Logan and Kierra.
* Johnson, Jennifer and Troy.
* Lynn, Jason and Kristin.