Monday

Aug 31, 2020 at 9:43 AM


MARRIAGES


Tazewell County


* Brandon Aden, 24; Katherine Coddington, 23; both Peoria.


* Dustin Falco, 35; Courtney Smith, 27; both Washington.


* Dylan Layne, 34; Kelly Hoffman, 34; both Washington.


* Hayden Morris, 23, Neponset; Brittan Edwards, 23, Farmington.


* Clint O'Neal, 24, Farmer City; Kirsten Schuller, 21, Chatham.


* Robert Rakestraw, 48, Pekin; Brandi Barnes, 45, South Pekin.


* Kyle Smith, 30; Tiana Rempala, 29; both Pekin.


* Eric Sopher, 36; Beth Kapraun, 36; both Washington.


* Steven Stark, 35; Amanda Kelzer, 33; both Delavan.


* Nicholas Walden, 26; Alisha Pruett, 24; both Washington.


* Zachary Williams, 21; Kelena Herrin, 18; both Hopedale.


Woodford County


* Zachary Kleen, 22; Samantha Rediger, 21; both Washburn.


* Seth Knight, 30; Justina Mehalic, 24; both Streator.


* Austin Miller, 29; Taylor Matson, 27; both Germantown Hills.


DIVORCES


Woodford County


* Grebner, Alvin and Beth.


* Kiesewetter, Logan and Kierra.


* Johnson, Jennifer and Troy.


* Lynn, Jason and Kristin.