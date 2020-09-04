EAST PEORIA — An Illinois Central College history professor encouraged students to write for an assignment about how President Donald Trump is a pathological liar and sexual predator, according to a published report.

The professor also threatened to fail a student who planned to write only about Trump’s political view regarding abortion without also including the president’s personal history relative to that topic, the report stated.

Troy Daugherty’s American History Since 1877 class was the subject of a story posted to the website of Young America’s Foundation, a conservative-youth organization.

In the assignment about Trump, Daugherty wrote to his students that the president "is not fit for the office," according to the story. The report also includes screenshots of the assignment sent to students.

A statement ICC released Thursday to Nick in the Morning suggested Daugherty was wrong to make such statements as part of a class assignment. The statement did not mention Daugherty by name.

"While the professor’s published grading rubric establishes unbiased criteria for grading, the assignment was presented in a manner that presents a biased approach," the statement read, in part.

"Presentation of a biased approach, of any sort, is inconsistent with the free exchange of ideas we promote and is not condoned by the college. This serves as a great reminder to us all to practice etiquette regarding political preferences and beliefs."

Daugherty did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ICC spokeswoman Kayla Thompson did not answer directly when asked if Daugherty was disciplined or still was employed at the school.

"While we are not able to discuss personnel issues, we have addressed this moving forward," Thompson stated.

The student who planned to write the paper about Trump and abortion was not identified by ICC or in the Young America’s Foundation story.

Daugherty gave students the option of writing a research paper about Trump or a review of a book about him, the report stated. The books Daugherty suggested offer negative views of Trump.

Among them is "The Room Where it Happened," by John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser.

"It is fascinating and confirms for anyone interested that Donald J. Trump is not fit for the office of the presidency," according to information Daugherty wrote for his class.

According to the story, Daugherty told students he had to approve their topics. The unidentified student who proposed the Trump abortion piece sought Daugherty’s OK.

"I am willing to listen to other views, but I know that we will disagree on many topics," the student is alleged to have written to Daugherty. "I am wondering if our differences will affect my grade in class."

Daugherty gave his consent, it appeared, but he also gave a warning.

"Be sure you are truly writing about his personal view and his political view; know his history, be wide-eyed and recognize what he has personally done in his own life relative to his current political stance and how even that has changed," Daugherty wrote.

"If you simply recite his political view espoused for political reasons and fail to dig deeper, you will get an F. Do you understand? Do not be polyanna! (sp)"

According to the ICC website, course topics include western expansion and the impact on the frontier, the growth and development of an industrial economy, responses to industrialization, reform and the meaning of American democracy, the world wars and events since 1945.

In its statement, the college said it promotes equity for all students and employees and does not discriminate based on political beliefs.

"ICC takes student concerns very seriously and remains committed to fostering diversity and inclusion at all levels," the statement read.