These transactions, recorded the week of August 24, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

806 W. Meadows Place, Peoria: Sharon F. Schneider to London M. Johnson and Xavier Holford, $80,000.

6702 N. Chateau Place, Peoria: Syed E. Ahmad to Parashos and Basil Lagouros, $82,000.

11621 W. Riekena Road, Hanna City: Delmar A. and Penny R. Nannen to Craig A. and Renee E. Nannen, $83,000.

4900 N. Knoxville Ave., Unit 208A, Peoria: Myfanwy Saunders to Rebecca J. Trecek, $83,750.

1223 W. Northcrest Ave., Peoria: Leslie A. Ziegler II to Victoria Pierce, $84,000.

6110 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria: David L. and Donna J. Snell to Janice L. Price, $84,000.

2020 W. Clarke Ave., West Peoria: Steven A. Hinrichsen and Jessie Pilcher to Mary S. Nestory, $85,000.

6317 N. Devonshire Drive, Peoria: Joseph and Heidi Huffman to Brooke Huffman and Ian Chasteen, $85,000.

709 N. St. Anthony Place, West Peoria: Jason and Blair Clark to Jessica Lawrence, $87,000.

2209 W. Alice Ave., West Peoria: Catherine E. Kellenberger to Eric M. and Stephanie S. Roof, $87,500.

2709 W. Millbrook Court, Peoria: Scott R. Hooste to Kyle M. Washington, $89,000.

1018 E. Maywood Ave., Peoria: John P. and Veronica J. Jasberg to Haley Bryant, $92,000.

2105 W. Virginia Ave., Peoria: Timothy J. and Patricia L. Smith to Vashara M. Jackson, $93,500.

4608 N. Edgebrook Drive, Peoria: Dale E. and Christann K. Hawksworth to Jeanne A. Cease, $94,000.

2318 N. Linn St., Peoria: Jason and Allison J. Hiatt to Chance Hulett and Kathryn Hagaman, $94,500.

511 N. Benedict St., Chillicothe: Robert and Kelly Campion to Justin McCalvin, $99,900.

3000 N. University St., Peoria: Carol F. Riekena to Supreme Accounting & Tax Services Inc., $100,000.

3110 N. Parish Ave., Peoria: Andrew D. and Amanda C. Isbell to Robin Cagle, $100,000.

4445 W. Castleton Road, Peoria: James L. and Esther J. Shaw to Cole W. Gnehm and Heather M. Lankford, $101,000.

2316 N. Linn St., Peoria: Rebecca J. Trecek to Jeffery and Tamika Lovingood, $107,000.

109 N. Third St., Dunlap: Larry E. and Marjorie E. Catton to Mary F. Russell, $109,000.

500 W. Maywood Ave., Peoria: Kim and Kathryn A. Shadley to Peter and Debra Avery, $114,900.

3908 N. Sherwood Ave., Peoria: Daniel Corp to Morgan Abraham, $117,000.

2816 W. Westport Road, Peoria: Laura J. Christopher to Daniel Walker, $117,000.

305 W. Hollyridge Circle, Peoria: Jason Rockhold, Christopher Rockhold and Dawn Springer to Derek and Rebecca Miller, $120,000.

1020 E. Elmhurst Ave., Peoria: Pamela S. Ferree to Brandy Raithel, $120,000.

3403 W. King James Road, Peoria: Silas Underwood to Mirza Faraz A. Baig and Sameeha Fatima, $127,000.

7040 W. Willow Wood Drive, Peoria: Aaron M. K. and Kristen Woiwode to Andrew and Jennifer Kravetz, $132,000.

1636 W. Marlene Ave., Peoria: Connie G. Cambron to Moriah Peterson, $132,500.

421 W. North St., Princeville: Terry L. and Debra A. Bowen to Philip and Carrie Thomas, $147,100.

5423 N. Isabell Ave., Peoria: Marian and Renee Lozowski to Richard A. Olson, $150,000.

3321 W. Wilshire Drive, Peoria: James D. and Jane E. Rosenbaum to Michael Manley, $166,000.

1513 W. Tomar Court, Peoria: Scott M. and Jillian R. O’Dell to Victoria M. Soto, $166,500.

3705 S. Lauterbach Circle, Bartonville: William R. and Alison Daymude to Ryan and Terra Woosley, $167,000.

7309 W. East Branch Drive, Peoria: Pamela K. Douglas, James G. Post, Harold G. Post and Grace E. Post to Robert Williamson and Laura Sarnell, $167,500.

112 N. Sandyshores Drive, Chillicothe: Jeremy A. and Sheri L. Henry to Melinda Stoneking, $171,000.

4401 S. Lake Camelot Drive, Mapleton: Donald Brandenburg to Chad and Andrea Van Oppen, $175,500.

6308 N. Talisman Terrace, Peoria: Victor J. Medina to Brian T. and Kathryn I. Evans, $179,900.

20425 W. Smithville Road, Trivoli: Sara A. Starcevich to Robert D. Kelch, Larry F. Kelch and Jacqueline M. Kelch, $180,000.

326 W. Knoll Crest Drive, Peoria: Troy Kerm to Gregory and Janine Fairchild, $184,900.

717 W. Ravinwoods Road, Peoria: Fahed and Souzan El Chami to Silas R. Underwood, $185,000.

449 E. High Point Drive, Peoria: Fred J. Jr. and Sandra L. Hadank to Bethany R. Stewart, $185,000.

12212 N. Lake Forest Drive, Dunlap: Roger P. and Michalene T. Kruzicki to Seth and Samantha Kieser, $190,000.

3004 W. Romany Court, Peoria: John E. and Pamela S. Bloom to Christopher and Jessica Worland, $195,000.

19900 W. Higgs Road, Trivoli: Theodore R. and Tina S. Arndt to Matthew A. and Holly L. Waggoner, $204,250.

10412 N. Churchill Drive, Peoria: Uday Arunachalam and Aruna I. Vengkataramani to Steven and Krista Gress, $208,000.

4614 W. Gladstone Place, Peoria: Robert H. and Virginia M. Lemke to Wayne A. and Bette A. Rakers, $209,000.

7205 S. Trivoli Road, Glasford: Charles M. Ramia to Douglas and Cheryl Fraser, $219,900.

1529 N. Logan St., Chillicothe: Mark and Janet Swanson to Lester and Kathryn A. Palmer, $220,000.

8005 N. Blackbridge Road, Edwards: Mary D. Shynk to Michael and Kari Ott, $226,000.

11707 N. Scotts Trail, Dunlap: Kulasegaram and Watzala Gugaratshan to Arthur and Jodi Belt, $228,000.

6306 N. Greenmont Road, Peoria: Thomas Dennis and Kaleb Jacobs to Isaac C. and Blake A. Bennett, $229,900.

10519 N. Manchester Drive, Peoria: Lee E. and Karen M. Smith to N.P. Dodge Jr., $237,500.

11908 W. Greenleaf Court, Brimfield: William A. and Veronica Schmeilski to Jeffrey A. and Sue L. Marquardt, $241,725.

506 S. Breckenridge Drive, Dunlap: Gregory J. and Janine M. Fairchild to Blake J. Bracht and Katelynn E. Chapman, $245,000.

517 N. Hurff Drive, Elmwood: Eric W. and Jennifer Spafford to Nancy M. and Kim D. Spafford, $250,000.

11137 N. Tuscany Ridge Court, Dunlap: Fields Crossing Jorgenson LLC to Lynn Erlinger, $256,500.

5308 N. Stenning Drive, Peoria: Mary Jane Ziegler to Frank E. and Carla J. Winter, $259,900.

601 N. Phil Gould Drive, Hanna City: Bonnie S. Dudley to Donald M. Haahn, $270,000.

11223 N. Tuscany Ridge Court, Dunlap: Fields Crossing Jorgenson LLC to Andrew Huey, $277,500.

514 W. Wolf Road, Peoria: Roger R. and Dana Clayton to Joseph Weigel and Veronica Newhouse, $280,000.

7535 N. Walnutbend Drive, Peoria: Robert W. Ii and Barbara J. Keene to Thomas J. and Karen K. Whalen, $289,900.

2929 W. Wessex Drive, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Kyle and Abbey Dailey, $323,000.

2929 W. Wessex Drive, Peoria: Steven L. and Kimbra A. Baker to Cartus Financial Corp., $325,000.

5527 W. Ancient Oak Drive, Peoria: Garrett E. Iii and Joanne M. Rickard to Gabriel and Jenna Altshule, $342,000.

11605 N. Nettle Creek Drive, Dunlap: Maninder S. and Ritika M. Chadha and Morreale Real Estate Services Inc. to Andrew Keeney and Emily Eckstein, $380,000.

8215 W. Robertson Road, Edwards: F. Paul and Rita A. Lutgen to Matthew and Tiffany Sehring, $400,000.

5820 W. Dickison-Cemetery Road, Dunlap: John C. and Brandi D. Horne to Jeffrey and Erin Kellogg, $435,000.

11104 N. Onyx Lane, Dunlap: Tyrone A. and Dawn M. Carson to Cartus Financial Corp., $436,000.

11104 N. Onyx Lane, Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corp. to Thomas Dennis and Kaleb Jacobs, $436,000.

11810 N. Deerfield Drive, Dunlap: David Charles and Monica Everett to James E. and Jennifer A. Mies, $450,000.

6408 W. Waterstone Way, Edwards: Mark A. and Nancy A. Thompson to John and Charity Kirtley, $507,500.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

1915 Karo St., Pekin: Rance R. Sr. and Sue Fouts to James R. and Toni G. Cleaver, $86,500.

115 Worner St., Green Valley: Thomas A. and Jill M. Mondron to Ian J. and Gwendolyn J. Gaskill, $88,000.

18311 Oak Lake Drive, Tremont: Jack D. Bonnette to Marilyn Burrell, $90,000.

305 N. Main St., Washington: John E. Thomas to Robert J. Nogaj Jr., $94,000.

746 N. Main St., East Peoria: Deno and Connie L. Ori to Dewey Simpson, $94,900.

109 Kickapoo Court, Marquette Heights: Brandon and Samantha L. Mordue to Brett and Sarah Drowns, $97,900.

601 S. Monroe St., Mackinaw: William G. and Heidi L. Krueger to Emily R Thompson, $106,000.

1312 S. 12th St., Pekin: Argton and Enkelejda Dzambazi to Jeremy and Steven Vogel, $107,000.

704 Grandview Drive, Pekin: Mary T. Lohman to Ronald and Leslie A. Ripper, $109,500.

1402 Charlotte St., Pekin: Jeremiah and Tamara Clinch and Lynn A. Hayes to Patricia R.L. Wilson, $109,900.

1503 State St., Pekin: Mary Sarnes to Nicholas S. Fitzanko and Abigail Mitzelfelt, $110,000.

303 St. Clair Drive, Marquette Heights: Ashley L. Hoerr to Mills J. Roberts, $116,000.

109 Dogwood Court, East Peoria: Wieslawa R. Sech to Joey D. Bates and Jane E. Clark, $119,000.

506 Monroe St., Washington: Bradley S. and Tazza Lyon to Chance Bowen and Morgan Johnson, $121,000.

1203 Jefferson St., Pekin: Alexander M. and Julie R. Johnson to William V. and Tiffany E. Stevens, $123,900.

25 Candlewick Court, Minier: Mark S. Dietrich to Wayne L. and Christine M. Youwell, $124,000.

713 Belaire Drive, Washington: Raymond J. and Amy M. Sobieski to Cory and Brittinee Atwell, $129,000.

223 Harmony Ave., East Peoria: Michael and Jennifer Noar to Tyler and Danielle Schenkel, $129,000.

5 Ronald Court, Washington: Joanne L. Grampp to Ryan S. and Kristen L. Goode, $139,900.

320 Paris Ave., Morton: Silver Ring Investments LLC to Rachel Ogden, $142,200.

4 Point East Court, Pekin: Corey A. and Erin R. Kitchell to Hannah Garlisch, $146,400.

1415 Windstar Lane, Pekin: Thomas I. and Jacqueline K. Griffith to Eugene Schmidgall, $146,900.

229 NW Monroe St., Hopedale: Luke and Kendra Giertz to Tyler Shepke, $148,000.

118 Catherine St., East Peoria: Steven M. and April L. Swartzel to Jessy and Kimberly Keeney, $152,500.

13751 Glenmar Drive, Pekin: Chong Moehring to Justin C. and Sandra L. Aronhalt, $169,900.

801 S. Main St., Morton: Craig A. Brown to Justin and Abigail McKinley, $169,900.

604 Ivy Lane, Tremont: Harry and Carol A. Eeten to Andrew and Kaitlyn Koch, $173,000.

6 Elizabeth Way, Mackinaw: Les and Laura Knollenberg and Nicholas and Leslie Knollenberg to Christopher and Jessica Simmons, $178,500.

25488 Hickory Court, Tremont: William R. and Eleanor J. Knobloch to Rodney G. and Sandra D. Sparks, $184,500.

1906 Cobblestone, Washington: Patrick S. and Patricia A. Hatfield to Jeffrey L. and Hannah C. Spencer, $199,900.

112 Hope Court, East Peoria: Ryan K. and Nicole L. McDonald to Arthur E. and Laginia R. Lowe, $201,000.

204 N. Main St., Morton: Craig A. and Pamela L. Miller to Cordgrass Properties LLC, $215,000.

1610 S. Main St., Morton: Peoria Sand and Gravel Inc. to MSBP Development LLC Series Lot 1, $200,000.

13 Marion Point, Pekin: Sarah E. St. Jules to Michael Wilson, $225,000.

715 Arlann Drive, Pekin: Colby D. and Kristen L. Spangler to Jonathan Rdzak and Andrea Whitton, $230,000.

1709 Whitetail Lane, Pekin: BGRS Relocation Inc. to Dale and Sara J. Golden, $232,000.

1709 Whitetail Lane, Pekin: Hubert and Justyna Kosakowski to BGRS Relocation Inc., $241,000.

302 Lakeshore Drive, Washington: Catherine M. Craig and Kenneth R. Klotz to Cameron M. and Michelle D. Shearhod, $250,000.

12 Oak Creek Drive, East Peoria: Marilou G., Phillip G. and Thomas H. Torre to Ryan and Nicole McDonald, $280,000.

105 Alvatine Court, Washington: Brian and Amy Selburg to Cory J. and Jaime B. Adolphson, $288,000.

1716 Sycamore, Washington: Arthur F. and Sylvia Feeney to Christopher and Lauren Sokn, $355,000.

437 S. Ohio Ave., Morton: Barton J. and Janell D. Rinkenberger to Lane G. Alster and Hope Z. Thompson, $360,000.

1500 Gingoteague Way, Pekin: Corey and Andrea Campbell to Robert and Linnea Jaskiewicz, $405,000.

1219 Wheatfield Drive, Morton: Henry C. III and Jill A. Vicary to Corey and Andrea Campbell, $440,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

Lot 1 and part of Lot 2, Block 9, and south half of vacated Lincoln Street, Hamilton's Addition, Original Town, El Paso: Kevin C. and Kristen M. Wheatley to Dylan Reeves, $98,000.

Lot 6 and part of Lot 3, McGough Second Addition, Minonk: Peggy S. Barth and Terry R. Matter to Scott A. and Melissa A. Hillenberg, $145,000.

Lot 52, German Hills Subdivision Second Addition, Woodford County: Shane Bundy and Sonya Pasquini to Thomas and Emily Malerich, $230,000.

Lot 15, Hinthorne Subdivision, English Addition, El Paso: Ty R. and Debra J. Bergquist to Rodney D. Unzicker, $235,000.

616 Bittersweet Ave., Germantown Hills: Biagio O. Pucci and Loredana Surace Pucci to Jon E. and Heather M. Weir, $249,900.

513 Schitt Lane, Metamora: Scott A. and Denise R. Hough to Brock A. Christianson, $275,000.

510 Wedgewood Terrace, Germantown Hills: Michael C. and Lynda A. Long to Keith W. Fliss, $300,000.

1925 County Road 550 North, Secor: Clarence L. III and Melinda J. Louck and Clarence L. Jr. and Evelyn M. Louck to Derek R. and Rachel L. Eastman, $420,000.