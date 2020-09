PEORIA — A small fire damaged a Central Peoria porch Friday night.

At 9:13 p.m., Peoria firefighters were called to 1107 W. Gilbert Ave. regarding a structure fire. Crews arrived to find a fire within the enclosed porch of a residence, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

The fire was quickly exteniguished. There were no injuries.

The blaze’s cause was undetermined. Damage was estimated at $500.