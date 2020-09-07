Pekin author Rey Clark was sharing a table with fellow author and fellow Pekinite Trever Bierschbach at 2019’s FanFest in Chicago when Chicago-based artist Rich Kunz invited them to help create a new world: the Realm of Thraul.

Like Bierschbach, Clark signed on as a Realm of Thraul writer partly because she was impressed with Kunz’ artistic talent. She also decided that the project showed a great deal of promise, and that she wanted to be part of it.

"With the (pictures) he provided and the way he described the project, I immediately saw an opportunity to be on the ground floor of something new and breaking," she said. "The potential for growth goes beyond not just art, and not just books. (Kunz) wants to do playing cards and he wants to do an art book. Trever and I are into a lot of table-top gaming, so we saw being able to come out with a game that would go along with this world-building. The potential for this project is limitless."

Kunz already had a writer working on material for the Clubs and Bierschbach was the writer for the Spades. Clark chose The Diamonds after reviewing Kunz’ Realm of Thraul artwork and notes on each of the world’s four factions.

"(Kunz) described (the Diamonds) as kind of a feudal Japanese culture with Steampunk technology," Clark said. "I have experience in the martial arts realm, so I thought (Diamonds) might be best suited for me to write about. It interested me the most, too. The Steampunk just sounded fun."

Clark’s book, "Realm of Thraul: Diamonds Collector’s Edition," will consist of short stories from the perspectives of the King, Queen, Jacks and Ace of Diamonds, along with a novella. Her King is highly devoted to concepts of Honor and Duty, while her ambitious Queen, who Clark described as ‘a pioneer,’ strives to break her culture’s version of a glass ceiling.

"I’m trying to think of ways to make each character unique and give them a really solvent purpose that’s going to speak to readers of all kinds," said Clark.

As with Bierschbach’s Spades, the Ace is the religious totem for The Diamonds. Clark saw the Ace as an opportunity to address what has been a favorite theme throughout her writing career: duality. The totem has both a male and female aspect, each represented by a different dragon.

"We’re playing on this Asian theme of Yin and Yang," she explained. "You have two sides of a Dragon. You have a Golden Dragon, which represents masculinity. Then, a Silver Dragon which represents the feminine side. You can’t have one without the other. There are opposites in the world, and it’s about finding balance between them."

A deck of cards based on Clark’s writing might not be approved for play at a conventional poker game, as it would contain two Jacks of Diamonds. But the twin Jacks are perfectly in keeping with Clark’s fondness for duality. Perhaps for that reason, Clark said, they have been her favorite characters to write so far.

"They both play very different roles," she added. "One of them is a commander of the military, and the other one is a master in an assassins’ guild called The Blood Sparrows. I can’t reveal why I like these so much, because there are some really interesting plot twists and I don’t want to give them away and spoil them. But it’s been very intriguing to write them. "

The greatest challenge Clark has faced on the Realm of Thraul project has been the desire to honor Kunz’ vision, while applying her own distinctive style to the writing. Regular communications with Kunz have revealed occasional differences of creative opinion, but have also facilitated important accords

"There have been some compromises," Clark said. "I send Rich information and chapters, and he will say ‘I like this, that and the other, but what about …’ and he’ll make a suggestion for a change. Sometimes I agree with that change and sometimes I’ll say ‘I’m not on board with this because my vision is XYZ down the road.’ Sometimes, we agree to disagree. It’s definitely been a collaborative project and everybody seems to meld together really well. "

Clark said she has developed detailed backgrounds on all of her characters as she worked on the novella, which she plans to complete this year. Release of the book will depend on when Kunz completes the artwork for The Diamonds.

"I would want to release it with the artwork," Clark stated. "That’s what really sells the whole concept: having the art with the written word. I want to make sure both of those are launched at the same time."

According to Clark, Chicago FanFest was not the only show where she and Bierschbach have shared a table. They will share the cost in the face of expensive booth rentals at the shows they attend and have discussed including other independent writers, giving an opportunity to attend larger shows.

"We can band people together to share those expenses and share the experiences and any kind of tips or tricks that anybody’s learned over the years. It would be kind of a co-op or artists helping artists."

Clark’s previous science fiction and fantasy books include the Path of Ascension Trilogy consisting of "Flames of Valor," Fire Forged," and "Inferno Rising;"; "Dawn of Genesis;" and "Legends of the Vale: A Martial Arts Story." She has also co-authored the children’s fantasy book "Enemies of Sashara," with her daughter Lana Wicklund and has written a guide for aspiring fantasy writers called "Story Builder: A Creative Workbook."