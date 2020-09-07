DUNLAP — The Wheels O’ Time Museum has been keeping a secret that is 104 feet long and 50 feet high.

The facility, devoted to the past, has a mission under way in the present that will make the site bigger and better.

The site has long been tasked to educate and entertain, offering people a chance to see, hear and in some cases touch items from transportation, industry, farm and home life and entertainment from the 20th century.

But now there's a new building under construction at its 1710 W. Woodside Dr., Dunlap home off Knoxville Avenue just outside Peoria.

"We've been quiet about it," Wheels O’ Time executive director Laura Evancho said. "We're constructing a new exhibit building. We had a highly successful capital drive and we went ahead with the project."

That $620,000 project revolves around a large new 50-by-104 foot building, complete with a mezzanine inside. It will be heated and air-conditioned. Some of the funds will also be spent on artifact restoration.

The museum, open May through October, is scheduled to have the project completed in time for its spring 2021 opening.

Evancho says the new building will consolidate and house pieces from Caterpillar, and an incoming Korean War era airplane called an Aeronca L16 Grasshopper, a recon aircraft used by the U.S.

"It's going to be suspended from the ceiling, and visitors can go up into the mezzanine and see it at eye level," Evancho said. "The space is going to have a comprehensive Caterpillar showcase and other military items.

"We run and survive on volunteerism here, and this was an exciting chance for us to expand because of this fund raising."

The capital campaign, dubbed Building On Our Past, included a challenge grant from Gilmore Foundation, through which households could donate up to $10,000 and the foundation would match.

"We have a multitude of exhibits, many interactive, showing life in the twentieth century," Evancho said. "We have an old farm kitchen on the upper level of our old building called 'Grandma's kitchen.' "

"We have antique cars, Caterpillar farm equipment, music machines and devices, and of course the steam locomotive and trains.

"In fact, we are now restoring the (train) car that was used years ago as Vonachen's Old Place, on our tracks right now.

"Our mission is to preserve the past for future generations."

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.