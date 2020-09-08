PEORIA — The Tri-County Area saw 206 more people test positive for the COVID-19 virus over the holiday weekend, public health officials announced.

It’s still too soon to know what effect, if any, the nice weather and the holiday had on possibly spreading the virus in the community.

Public health officials have blamed large get-togethers over the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends as one cause of the increases over the summer.

There were no new deaths over the holiday weekend due to the coronavirus within the area.

The number of people who have recovered since March fell to 72.7% of the total cases, down from 74% on Friday. The number of people who are at home in isolation was at 25.2%, up from 23.6% on Friday.

Hospitalizations dropped from 1% of all cases on Friday to 0.9% on Tuesday. That’s roughly a halving of the percentage of hospitalized cases since the beginning of last week.

It translates into 50 people in the the area’s four hospitals, with 12 of those being in intensive care units. Friday’s numbers had 53, with 13 in ICUs, and last Monday 60 people were hospitalized.

Exactly half, 103, of the new cases came from Peoria County, to make the county’s total 2,651 since the pandemic began. Tazewell County added 77 new cases to reach 1,280 infected people.

Woodford County, the Tri-County Area’s smallest by population, added 26 cases to reach a pandemic total of 331.