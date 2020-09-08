PEORIA — While the idea of hearing from residents on whether property taxes should be raised to fund police and fire operations, most City Council members indicated they didn’t support such a move.

For more than an hour on Tuesday, the council debated the idea of raising property taxes as a way to either help cover the growing pension gap or to cover the operating expenses.

No vote was taken, and the idea will come back in a few weeks when another discussion will occur. But At-Large Councilman John Kelly summed up what many around the horseshoe felt.

"I appreciate the work you have done, but I hope it's in vain," said Kelly, who has long pushed for tax reduction or even abatement.

At issue was whether the council should put an advisory referendum on the February primary ballot asking voters if they wanted to raise taxes to fund the two departments.

City Hall has the ability, under law, to raise property taxes up to 7.5 cents per every $100 assessed value without going to voters. That would add about $31 to the tax bill of a house that costs $125,000

If it wanted to do more, it could, but would need to bring that to the voters.

And while there was little appetite to say a tax increase was wanted, most wanted to hear from the voters to gauge their opinions.

City Manager Patrick Urich explained to the council that the issue is simple — since 2019, he said, nearly all property taxes collected by the city are going to pay for pension obligations and not for public safety or public works.

Almost 85% of the city’s property tax levy goes to pension costs. That’s not sustainable, he told the council, and noted $4 million was to come out of the budget this year to cover the pension shortfall. By 2023, it’ll be about $10 million.

Kelly said raising taxes hasn’t worked and has led to an exodus from the city. He said the city needed to try something new.

Beth Jensen, who was among the five councilors who voted against cutting two fire engines and eliminating 22 firefighters, was angry the idea came up after last week’s vote.

"It's a worthwhile discussion to have. the numbers speak for themselves. We have to consider it, but I am quite angry that we are considering it now after we made these terrible cuts and decimated our fire department," she said.

Chuck Grayeb, another vocal opponent of the cuts, proposed his own idea to increase the borrowing from $10 million to as much as $20 million, which he hoped would help the city weather the COVID-19 crisis and bring back the vehicles.

He said he believes the economy will come back faster than expected and thus allow the city to repay the loans back faster at less cost.

But Urich noted the borrowing would only help through the 2022 budget year, as then pension costs, which he said are driving the cuts, increase to up to $10 million out of the general fund.

The council took no action on the property taxes, nor on Grayeb’s proposal. Both will come back within a month.

This story will be updated.