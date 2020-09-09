Social distancing precautions in the face of a pandemic have forced the Pekin Marigold Festival Committee to turn this year’s Marigold Festival Parade in literally a different direction.

Rather than the parade passing through downtown Pekin, Pekinites will be invited to drive through a reverse parade at Mineral Springs Park from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 12.

"It’s going to be like East Peoria, with the Winter Wonderland," said Marigold Festival Drive Through Parade organizer Val Springborn. "We’d love to have marching bands, but I don’t know if that will happen because of the school restrictions going on."

Springborn added that, to help ensure safety during the reverse parade, no foot traffic will be allowed along the route for the duration of the event. While the nature of the parade has changed this year, it remains on opportunity for local organizations to promote their services and show their community pride.

"People coming through the parade will be able to see their friends and family (members) who are in the organizations," said Springborn. "As we prepared for Marigold Festival 2020, we knew it was going to be different. But, we worked really hard to try to offer alternatives. We figured this would be the safest (alternative), but would still let organizations show off what they’ve got."

While parade entries traditionally throw candy to the spectators, that will not be the case this year. Instead, the occupants of the first 100 cars entering the parade route will receive family goody bags upon entry, containing items that the entries would normally distribute.

More information on Marigold Festival events is available on the festival Facebook page or at pekinchamber.com.