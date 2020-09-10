PEORIA — A Wisconsin man was cited for a Scott's Law violation on Thursday when his car struck a stationary Illinois State Police squad car, injuring the trooper.

The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. on northbound Interstate 39 as it travels through Woodford County as the 71-year-old Menomonee Falls, Wis., man drove his Toyota into a construction zone at milepost 18.

The left lane was shut down due to construction, and the trooper's vehicle was stopped, with its light bar on, and parked in such a way as to protect the construction zone, a state police news release said.

The Wisconsin man’s car veered left and crossed over the center line, going into the left lane and striking a construction barrel, then sideswiping the trooper's car on the passenger side. The Toyota continued, striking two additional construction barrels in the left lane before coming to rest.

The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The Wisconsin man was cited for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, which is also known as the Move Over or Scott's law.