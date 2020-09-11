On the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Friday, Calvary Baptist Church in Pekin marked the occasion by presenting 110 restaurant gift certificates to the Pekin Police Department and the Pekin Fire Department.

"We at the church take care of people’s spiritual needs, and we know our first responders take care of physical needs," said Rev. Mike McLeod, senior pastor at the church. "As a church, we said ‘What can we do in a small way to encourage and support our first responders?’ We came up with this idea. It’s just our small way of saying thank you to our police department and our fire department. We stand with you, we encourage you and we wish all the best to you."

Calvary Baptist congregants donated the $15 gift certificates, which McLeod and a group of church elders presented to Pekin Police Chief John Dossey and Pekin Fire Chief Trent Reisse at Pekin City Hall.

McLeod pointed out that one of the presenters, Joe Weghorst, was a former first responder himself, having served as a Pekin fire chief.

"In these times, I think I can speak for all of our officers that we truly appreciate (Calvary Baptist Church) reaching out to us, and letting us know that people do care about us and do look out for us" said Dossey. "In light of the civil unrest (around the country), I believe that we have looked at it, we’ve been able to handle it appropriately and we’ve been able to build relationships (with the community). This is something that stands out (as an example) of the support we receive from the community."