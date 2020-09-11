The annual Marigold Festival takes its name from a tribute to one of Pekin's native sons, the late U.S. Sen. Everett Dirksen.

The first festival dates to 1973, just four years after Dirksen's death, and does him honor by paying tribute to a cause he championed in the halls of power: designating the marigold the official national flower.

It wasn't a cause he originally set out upon.

"For several years I have been beset with people and groups who are trying to make the corn tassel our national flower," Dirksen wrote David Burpee, owner of Burpee Seed Company as a part of a lengthy correspondence."Those who are advancing the case of the Rose have not been so diligent in their crusade, but the corn tassel people really have. Manifestly, it becomes a little awkward for me coming from the heart of the Corn Belt but I have never quite considered the corn tassel a flower."The senator's allegiance was captured, though, by the marigold. He pushed regularly for the designation, often defusing tense moments on the Senate floor by renewing his support for the cause over the years.

The issue followed Dirksen even to his grave.

Margaret Chase Smith, R-Maine, long the only woman in the Senate, had argued in favor of making the rose the national flower. It was a regular back-and-forth between the two.

At Dirksen's funeral, she left a bouquet of marigolds on his casket.

His fight continued in the person of his son-in-law, Sen. Howard Baker, R-Tenn., who continued to unsuccessfully push for the marigold to receive the designation.

But after Baker's retirement in 1984, the forces of the rose -- what Dirksen derided as "a shrub" -- rallied and eventually had that traditional symbol of love declared the national flower in 1986.

But Pekin remembers, and honors, the marigold.

Information in this story comes from Pekin Daily Times and Journal Star archives, as well as a report from the Chicago Tribune.