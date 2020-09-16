PEORIA HEIGHTS – A joint soil erosion project with the Peoria Park District and the Illinois Department of Transportation aims to protect Galena Road and Grandview Drive.

"It’s the second project in a series partnering with IDOT to help partially solve a problem with mud on the road and to help with stormwater run-off in the area," Mike Friberg, a planner with the park district, said Tuesday.

The project involves laying pipe from Grandview Drive, near Grandview Avenue, down the west bluff of the Illinois River to Galena Road. It includes directing run-off through a system of four manholes that slows the flow of water and keeps it from gushing down the last section of pipe, Friberg said.

Erosion has occurred within five feet of Grandview Drive.

"The project basically saves that portion of Grandview Drive," Friberg said.

The project got underway in earnest last week. Weather permitting, it should be completed by Nov. 1.

The total cost of the project is $1.3 million with IDOT picking up about $250,000 to cover where it crosses over its right-of-way.

Planning for the project began a couple of years ago after IDOT paid $250,000 for mud removal on Galena Road in the area of the Narrows near the boundary of Peoria Heights and the city of Peoria.

"They decided it would be better to fix the problem than keep removing mud from the roadway," Friberg said.

