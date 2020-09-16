EAST PEORIA - The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a scale replica of the wall in Washington. D.C., arrives Wednesday, Sept. 23, at approximately 10 a.m. at Levee Park, 400 block of West Washington Street in East Peoria.

An opening ceremony will be held at noon Thursday, Sept. 24. It will be open to the public until late afternoon Sunday, Sept. 27.

The traveling wall trailer will travel along Interstate 74 and into East Peoria at the East Washington Street exit (across from Central Junior High School) with a formal escort by Quiet Pride Motorcycle Club, comprised of current and former military personnel, and assisted by the East Peoria Police, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police.

They will proceed along Washington Street to Levee Park in the 400 block of West Washington Street (the grassy area next to City Hall).

West Washington Street will be closed to traffic from its intersection with Richland Street to the roundabout at Clock Tower Drive to allow for parking of the trailer and the motorcycle escort.

The opening ceremony will last about 45 minutes. It will feature the posting of colors by the Tazewell Military Rites Team. The Star Spangled Banner performed by East Peoria violinist Elise Aherns. The Missing Man Table and Honors Ceremony will be conducted by the Pekin Junior ROTC.

Remarks will be made by Brig. Gen. Clayton Moushon of East Peoria and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Hal Fritz of Peoria, who is a recipient of the U.S. military’s highest decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his actions during the Vietnam War.