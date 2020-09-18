MORTON — On the phone from his hospital bed, Bob Barrick told his pastor he was not afraid to die.

"What did bring fear, he told me, was the uncertainty of the illness itself. Why doctors did not know and could not tell him why this was happening to him," the Rev. Michael Paulson, the lead pastor of Morton United Methodist Church, said this week. "That, and the long-term uncertainty of living 20 more years with symptoms that no one knows anything about. That is what was fearful to Bob."

Bob Barrick, 69, of Morton, died Sept. 12 in OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria from complications of COVID-19. He had been in the Intensive Care Unit for one month. His daughter, Kara Lau of Pekin, and son, Chris Barrick of Morton, were contacted in time to spend the last 30 minutes of his life at his bedside.

Barrick’s wife, Paula Barrick, was prohibited from being inside the hospital. She, too, had COVID-19, Paulson said. Her final contacts with her husband were video calls. They celebrated 46 years of marriage in March.

"The isolation is cruel," Paulson said. "It is one of the great tragedies of COVID."

Bob Barrick was born on Aug. 30, 1951, in Bloomington, to Jack and Alma (Riley) Barrick. He and Paula Miller were married in Morton on March 30, 1974. They raised three children there.

In his obituary published in the Journal Star this week, Barrick’s work life gets one sentence.

"Bob worked for 36 years at Caterpillar, Inc., retiring in 2008 as a Purchasing Agent," it reads.

His church life and his journey as a recovering addict get a paragraph each.

"Bob was an open book. Larger than life," Paulson said. "He was honest, authentic, unpretentious, and a joy to be around."

He was actively involved in Alcoholics Anonymous and had been sober for 27 years. He was a fierce and loyal advocate for others struggling with their own addiction recovery efforts.

Barrick was a member of Morton United Methodist Church, serving as chairman of the church men's group. He was also one of the adult leaders of the youth group and served on the worship committee.

On a Wednesday night in early August, Barrick and another adult leader took a group of young people from the church on an outing. Masked up for the evening, the group played miniature golf. They got ice cream. They all went home.

The next day, Barrick learned he had been in contact with a person who had contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, he learned that the person he was with had also received a positive test.

Within a couple days, Barrick started to feel symptoms of COVID-19. They worsened. When he called and explained to his doctor how lousy he was feeling, the doctor told him to go to the hospital emergency room. It was Aug. 12.

"He never came home," Paulson said.

Barrick died one month later.

"We both had lived through pneumonias before and we both knew what it felt like to struggle to breathe," Paulson said. "Bob told me that it wasn’t like that this time. He said he was breathing fine, but they couldn’t keep his oxygen levels up."

That feeling didn’t last and he was eventually intubated and tethered to a ventilator to help him draw breath into his deteriorating lungs, Paulson said. At the end, even the machine could not keep Bob Barrick alive.

"They say that a million deaths are a statistic," Paulson said. "One death is a tragedy."

Barrick was buried Thursday at Hirstein Cemetery following a socially-distant funeral service at Morton United Methodist Church with Paulson officiating. The family chose not to be interviewed for this story.

They’re not opposed to a story, Paulson said, "they’re just awash in their grief."

The COVID-19-related numbers are tabulated daily, and broadcast and printed for public consumption. Positivity and recovery rates. Fatalities. Hospitalizations. ICU occupancy. Patients on ventilators. The numbers have become both familiar and numbing. They have been used to make points on every side of the many debates the pandemic has spawned.

"For anyone still thinking, is this COVID thing real or overblown," Paulson said Thursday morning, addressing the mourners at Barrick’s funeral at Morton United Methodist Church. "If it weren’t real, we wouldn’t be here today."

The statistics have never shown that local ICUs have been overrun with COVID-19 patients. It could almost make someone believe that COVID-19 is not that big of a deal.

For one month, Bob Barrick occupied one of those ICU beds. On Sept. 12, Bob Barrick died in one.

