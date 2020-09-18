ROCKFORD — A bulletin board at Eisenhower Middle School that featured student artwork surrounding the words "Because All Lives Matter" has been taken down.

A photo of the bulletin board, which appears to have been on the outside of a classroom next to a door, was shared on the Protest Near You Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

Patricia Crossland of Rockford said she shared the image because she was offended by it and wanted other people to know what schools are teaching.

"My kids are grown, but when this photo was shared with me, it took me back," Crossland said. "Imagine your kids coming back from school and telling you, ‘This is what we did at school today.’ I would have marched right down to the school immediately. ... Racism is a taught thing. It’s maddening that this would be in a school like this."

The saying "All lives matter" — a popular retort to the Black Lives Matter movement that was reignited earlier this year — is widely viewed by anti-racism advocates as racist because of its refusal to acknowledge the plight and danger of being Black in today’s society.

According to Rockford Public Schools, the school was made aware of the bulletin board Tuesday evening, and it was taken down before staff arrived Wednesday morning.

Monday was Eisenhower’s second student attendance day of the school year.

No political intent

Eisenhower Principal Jeff Carlson said the bulletin board was the result of a classroom activity designed to help students get to know one another and does not represent the beliefs of the school or the district.

"The staff member understands the concern with the statement used," Carlson said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. "It was never this staff member’s intention to take a political side or sway students to take a political side, just as it was not the intention to cause any sort of uproar, offense or disappointment.

"The message conveyed in the bulletin board does not represent the beliefs of Eisenhower Middle School or RPS 205."

Carlson went on to say that the school works to nurture students’ critical and independent thinking and wants to do that in an unbiased, fact-based way.

"As the school year continues, we will continue to encourage student’s independent and critical thinking while removing any bias from the discussion and ensuring we are sensitive to all topics," Carlson said.

A learning opportunity

Ann Rundall, a co-founder of Eliminate Racism 815, lifelong educator and former RPS school principal, said the school did the right thing in taking the bulletin board down and should continue on that path.

The next step, Rundall said, should be talking openly with faculty, staff, students and the community about how the board came to be, why it was taken down, why the Black community feels so strongly about the Black Lives Matter movement and why saying "all lives matter" is offensive.

"This is a learning opportunity," Rundall said. "I hope the school and the district use it as such and do not just ignore it and hope that the whole thing goes away. ... We need to be addressing this issue in our communities across the country."

Now is not the time, Rundall said, to "jump all over people."

The way that gets done, she said, is to invite people into the conversation, something Eliminate Racism 815 has been doing since 2017.

"The problem is when somebody makes a mistake like that – and I believe that was a mistake probably by someone who certainly didn’t understand the issue on a deeper level – people tend to jump all over people," she said. "That’s unfortunate.

"We live in a culture that says there are some things we just don’t talk about, like race and religion. We don’t have practice having those conversations. So we don’t have them, and we don’t learn from each other."

The photo of the bulletin board on the Protest Near You page has been shared about 150 times and has several dozen comments — some condemning the school and teacher and some supporting them.

Exposing biases

Bryant Moore, a local educator, community activist and former RPS middle school teacher, said now would be a good time for the school and the district to examine the effectiveness of its diversity training.

"When people say ’all lives matter,’ it shows their bias," Moore said. "They’re not going to say Black lives don’t matter, but they’re not going to say ’Black lives matter.’ Instead, they say ’all lives matter.’

"There are very few people who are pure racist, who are against you because of your skin color. There are many more people who have more biases than they thought they had. This whole debate over ’all lives matter’ vs. ’Black lives matter’ is really bringing that to the forefront."

Eisenhower Middle School has 957 students.

Of the city’s six middle schools, it has the smallest percentage of minority students, according to districtwide data from the 2018-2019 school year, the most recent year available on the Illinois Report Card.

Eisenhower’s student body is made up of 40% white students, 21% Black, 28% Hispanic, 4% Asian and 8% two races or more.

In contrast, Kennedy Middle School is 13% white, 65% Black, 12% Hispanic and 10% two races or more.

Corina Curry: ccurry@rrstar.com; @corinacurry