It didn’t seem that long ago that our weekend plans, no matter what our different tastes or age, always included one common stop:

The video store.

That’s where we’d spend the early part of Friday or Saturday nights, hoping to find a new title or two. The smart movie-lovers would have already grabbed the new flicks hours or days earlier, leaving the rest of us meandering up and down aisles, repeating a shared mantra – to a companion, or to ourselves, or even to strangers – that would start hopeful and usually turn desperate:

"See anything good?"

I thought about this yesteryear scenario — could this really be decades ago? — upon hearing that Family Video was shutting down three local outlets, leaving just one in Peoria. You can still buy videos in Peoria, but rental videos have become an endangered species.

It’s been several years since the last time I went into a store to rent a video. I live near the last independent video store in the Peoria area, and I’d occasionally pop in to find obscure titles, often (such is my weirdness) B-grade Christmas flicks. But the business shut down in 2016. So, like most of the world, I’ve become a digital-only renter.

I realize few people will weep for the demise of video rentals. Streaming services and technological advances make it so much easier than schlepping off to the store.

But here’s the thing about going out to rent videos: it was fun. Yes, fun.

Yeah, the late fees stunk, especially if you somehow lost a VHS behind the sofa and didn’t return it for a month or two. But all and all, renting videos could be a cheap thrill, especially on the weekend.

Thirty years ago, Peoria was rife with video stores: Videos to Go, Stars and Stripes Video, Hollywood Video and scads of others. The 1990 city directory lists 22 video outlets. Plus, plenty of drugstores and grocers (Phar-Mor, Eagle) carried titles.

Eager for new releases, patrons besieged video stores, usually on evenings and often Friday and Saturday nights. The atmosphere was a mix of heady excitement and cut-throat desperation.

As you’d pull into a car-choked parking lot, you knew your chances were depending on quickness and luck. Under the sign for "NEW RELEASES," you’d find a frantic mob, with nothing left amid the slots for recent blockbusters. So, you’d break away and nimbly navigate through packed aisles, eyes bouncing all about while searching for the holy grail, an unknown hidden gem you’d somehow never spotted in your previous million trips up and down each row.

Meantime – and this was the key to returning home as a hero or a goat – you’d keep glancing at the front door, looking to see if someone might dump a video into the return box. Did it look like a new release? Clerk, can you tell me, what was the title? Can I have that? What do you mean that lady over there was asking for it? I’m right here, right now.

But if you were smart upon arrival, you’d accept that the pickings would be slim and you’d be content to look for a couple of decent titles to pleasantly pass a few hours. If you kept that attitude, a video store could bubble with life, like a social club. You’d see familiar faces, customers or employees, and offer each other recommendations, thumbs up or down. The movie-buff chatter served as simple but gleeful pre-gaming before a night or weekend of binge-watching.

All that began to end when Blockbuster killed independent shops. Then Blockbuster was hurt by a service called Netflix – movies were conveniently mailed to your home, with no late fees, wow! – and later killed off by streaming services, all of it available on myriad devices at your fingertips.

You can still rent movies at Redbox. But there’s no communal gathering there, just an impatient, toe-tapping waiting for the guy in front of you to hurry up, already.

Video-rental stores are going the way of shoe-shine parlors, barbershops and neighborhood taverns. We have one less community touch point to share.

Sure, it’s a lot easier these days to watch videos. But amid a mind-numbed society perpetually looking down and staring into cellphones, I feel at least a little wistful for the crowded, weekend chatter at video stores. Even with the late fees.

