PEORIA – The Peoria County sheriff confirmed that his office is investigating an accident early Sunday morning involving the Dunlap fire chief as a possible DUI.

Chief James Hanson was not arrested and no citations appear to have been given by the deputy at the scene of the rollover accident, Sheriff Brian Asbell said on Monday.

Asbell said the report from the 1:13 a.m. accident on Illinois Route 91 near Salem School Road is still being processed and is not approved yet.

However, he did say Hanson, 51, of Dunlap Fire Protection District was the driver. He was subsequently transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center for injuries as a result of the crash.

"There is still currently an active traffic crash investigation regarding this case and observations and statements were documented in the police report by the reporting officer. Chemical testing was performed on Hanson at the hospital and these samples have been sent to the State Lab for testing. Test results are typically returned in a timeline of 3-5 weeks. Hanson was being treated at the hospital as the deputy investigated this crash and was still receiving treatment when the deputy left the hospital," the sheriff said in an email.

"Appropriate investigative follow-up will occur pending the results of these samples, which may result in citations for driving under the influence if the evidence is there to support this – as a result of the chemical testing," he said in the email.

It wasn’t known if Hanson was in his own vehicle or a fire department vehicle.

The sheriff said the deputy had to decide at the time whether to make an arrest or to continue with the investigation.

"The involved officer believed more evidence was necessary and therefore requested chemical testing and, again, once results of this testing is returned, the appropriate investigative follow-up will occur which will result in citations if the evidence supports this," Asbell said in the email.

This story will be updated.