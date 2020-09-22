PEORIA – The decision on whether or not to put a loved one into an assisted-living facility or nursing home got even harder when COVID-19 came to town.

Long-term care facilities all over the country have been hard hit by the pandemic, and the Tri-County Area has not been immune. Since the pandemic began, a total of 22 long-term care facilities in the Peoria area have had COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. A total of 44 deaths have been reported in that population.

In Peoria County, a total of 12 facilities have had outbreaks. Among outbreaks still listed as open on the IDPH website are: Apostolic Christian Skylines with 57 confirmed cases and six deaths; Grand View Alzheimer’s Special Care Center with 18 confirmed cases and four deaths; Lutheran Hillside Village with 18 confirmed cases; Sharon Healthcare Elms with eight confirmed cases; Sharon Healthcare Willows with five confirmed cases; and University Rehab at Northmoor with five confirmed cases and one death.

In Tazewell County, eight facilities have had outbreaks and four are still listed as open: Aperion Morton has had 39 confirmed cases and one death; Apostolic Christian Restmor has had six cases; Villas of Holly Brook in Washington has seen two cases; and Villas of Holly Brook & Reflections Pekin has had six cases.

In Woodford County, Snyder Village is currently battling an outbreak. Two cases have been reported in its assisted-living facility, and seven cases have been reported in its health center, with one death.

Family members who want to see a listing of cases in area nursing homes can visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19.