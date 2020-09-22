It isn’t often Nick in the Morning is a witness to history during his shift, but it happened Tuesday.

At 8:31 a.m., the summer of 2020 was officially to end and autumn was to begin.

To which we say: Good riddance.

Usually, that isn’t the appropriate sentiment regarding the end of hot, long days and the advent of cool, short ones. But this year is an exception in that respect, like it is in almost every other.

The coronavirus pandemic and events directly or indirectly related to it have conspired to make this summer perhaps the longest-shortest one in our lifetime.

It seemed like only yesterday we were done with the longest-shortest spring, when COVID-19 emerged like April showers and May flowers.

Who knew sitting at home most of the time, and working from your spare bedroom for three-plus months, could make the summer days fly by? If this is what being in prison is like, it must be a summer breeze, with apologizes to Seals and Crofts.

With apologies to Elton John: Then again, no.

Not living life as it’s meant to be lived has been an immense sacrifice, personally and financially. Whether it’s had a positive public-health effect is something that’s going to be debated for a long time. So is whether it’s been worth it.

The days have been interminable for those who work in the hospitality business in particular. No jobs at all, or jobs that entail mask-wearing in less-than-ideal conditions as well as occasional, unnecessary public ridicule.

How many restaurants and bars will survive? Particularly when the weather becomes too cold and unpredictable to eat and drink outdoors?

Idleness and isolation also have affected a lot of area high school athletes, whose football and volleyball seasons have been shifted or eliminated because of COVID. At least that’s the excuse of our governor, who appears oblivious to the prep football games underway in almost every other Midwestern state.

Does he know better than them? Again, one for the history books to adjudicate.

For now, the summer of ’20 is best relegated to history’s dustbin.

The "equinox" in "autumnal exquinox" refers to an equal amount of night and day over 24 hours. That won’t be the case Tuesday, because of the latitude at which Peoria sits.

Instead, Friday will feature 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night, give or take. After that, the nights will become longer.

But the nights, and the days, have been long enough. Everything else this year has been out of kilter, so here’s hoping for some unexpected light soon.

Hope springs eternal. Or falls eternal, a good thing in this case.

Weather-wise, the first days of fall won’t seem much different from the later days of summer.

Around Peoria, temperatures the rest of the week are to range from the high 70s/low 80s to the high 50s/low 60s. Showers are possible Saturday night.

Perfect high school football weather. (Don’t get us started again.)