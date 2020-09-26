PEORIA - Firefighters helped free a man trapped beneath a trailer Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters called to a home in the 100 block of W. Whitehall Ct. around 2:20 p.m. found a man sitting on a flatbed trailer with one leg trapped beneath the trailer, according to a press released issued by the fire department. A bystander told firefighters that the man was helping fix the connection between a trailer carrying a man-lift and the vehicle pulling it when the trailer collapsed on his legs.

Before firefighters arrived a bystander with a Bobcat lifted one side of the trailer to free one of the man’s legs. Firefighters inflated airbags beneath the trailer which allowed them to fully extricate the man from beneath the trailer.

The victim, who was conscious and able to communicate with firefighters throughout the rescue, was transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center ten minutes after the 9-1-1 call was placed.