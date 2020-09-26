Those who have recovered from coronavirus can now give blood or platelets at any American Red Cross donation site to help save the lives of struggling COVID-19 patients, the Red Cross announced Wednesday.

Previously, only 170 Red Cross donation centers nationwide could accept donations of convalescent plasma, containing COVID-19 antibodies that "may help the most critical patients actively fighting this virus," people who’ve already been diagnosed and recovered, the agency said in a news release.

Now, whole blood and platelet donations can be made at any Red Cross blood drive or donation center, including those in the Chicago area. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment soon to help coronavirus patients and others who depend on transfusions.

For those who may have been asymptomatic or don’t know if they have had COVID-19, the Red Cross now is testing blood donations for antibodies. Results typically are available in one to two weeks. Although the test is not a diagnostic one that would confirm infection or immunity, the presence of antibodies means that a person’s blood donation could be used to help COVID-19 patients.

"Donations that come back positive for COVID-19 antibodies now undergo secondary testing to confirm antibody results, and that enables the Red Cross to then potentially use the plasma from those donations for COVID-19 patients," the Red Cross' Erin Goodhue said in the news release.

Only about 2% of the country’s population tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies, meaning "every donation is important to ensure patients with coronavirus have access to every treatment option available to them," said Goodhue, national medical director of direct patient care for Red Cross Biomedical Services.

Donations are so badly needed that the Red Cross will award a $1,000 Amazon gift card to five randomly selected people who donate in the United States in October. And everyone who donates by the end of September will be given a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut.

The Red Cross is not taking walk-ins. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask while donating.