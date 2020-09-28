PEORIA HEIGHTS — COVID-19 has temporarily shut down the twin businesses of Schooners and Gebby’s Family Restaurant.

The establishments closed Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, said Greg Gebhards, co-owner of both entities. A beer garden separates Schooners, 730 E. War Memorial Drive, and Gebby’s, 726 E. War Memorial Drive. The businesses share some employees.

Gebhards said both addresses have undergone deep cleaning while all employees are undergoing testing for COVID-19. He said both operations hope to reopen within a few days.

"We’re taking every precaution," he said.