KICKAPOO – Diane Feuchter says she’s ready for the gamble this fall and winter.

Feuchter, like many other restaurateurs, is trying to live in this COVID-19 world where seating is limited, hours are shorter and many are eschewing dining out. Yet, the owner of Pizza 150, located in downtown Kickapoo, says that innovation breeds success.

"We are hoping to expand and to incentivize carryout and curbside service when the weather gets cold. We have had to innovate and rethink some things," she said. "But the biggest challenge is not knowing what is going to happen. We are going to have to be adaptable to whatever comes up."

No one wants the mandated shutdowns that occurred in late March and through the end of June, when customers couldn’t eat inside. It was brutal for many small businesses that saw their profits obliterated by a microscopic foe.

Outside dining was only allowed in late May or early June, and officials in Peoria County and in the city of Peoria did what they could to make the process easier. Places like Los Cabos in Far North Peoria set up a dining area in the parking lot of their shopping center.

"We have been very busy, and it’s helped us keep our table count and customer count to a reasonable level to sustain our businesses," said Laura Tafoya, one of the owners.

They have used tables in front of their storefront as well as a side beer garden area to help offset the loss of tables inside.

But come this fall and winter, with the mercury dropping, will people want to eat outside as much?

"The biggest challenge is to create confidence with our customers that it is safe to dine in our restaurants and stay at our hotels," said Dan Kouri, the president of the Heart of Illinois Hospitality Association.

Scott Sorrel, the Peoria County administrator, doesn’t expect much to change.

"Nothing will change in that the county will continue to enforce the requirements of the state in the same manner the county of Peoria has been enforcing those same requirements since they were put in place," he said.

It means that restaurants will be allowed to set up tents — which will be considered inside dining — if they want. They will be able to put out heaters for sidewalk cafes if they want, a decision more likely in the city than in the county.

"From the sidewalk cafés in the rights of way, we would continue to work with those businesses that want to try to keep their operations going in the winter, with the same rules above applying," said Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich.

Both he and Sorrel referred people to the RestoreHOI website, which is the area’s answer to reopening. On that site lies answers to questions, ways to see what businesses are reporting to the health department, what is required and what isn’t allowed.

One of those business owners who has made good use of the sidewalk is Sean Kenny of Kenny’s Westside Pub, located in Downtown Peoria near the courthouse. He’s built a more permanent structure outside the eatery. Still, with the cold weather only a few weeks away, it’s an uncertain time.

"As far as plans for indoor-only dining ... we are just going to roll with the punches till this thing blows over. The best I can do is to provide the most sanitary environment possible. We take every precaution. Luckily, we have enough room to spread tables out as much as needed for a safe, comfortable dining experience for everyone," he said.

Here is City Hall’s view on tents: As long as the fire department signs off on them for safety, then one is good to go, with one caveat.

"Tents have been used with open sides for air circulation. If they are to be used with the sides down, they will need to meet the spacing and masking requirement of indoor dining," Urich said.

And then there is the cost factor. A stand-up portable propane heater can cost about $300, based upon a quick Google search. Tents vary in price, depending upon how big or ornate they are. There’s also the labor costs, as seating outside spreads people — which is good for preventing virus spread but makes it harder for servers to get to a table as fast.

Los Cabos’ Tafoya said they will continue to have some form of outside dining for a while, either out front as they did in the summer or off to the side with their patio.

"If we do have something out in the front parking lot, then it is not going to be as big," she said of future plans. "It’s just getting a cover over the top of that area and the cost to heat it — it’s going to be a job. We are also looking at enclosing the side patio off the bar area."

Monica Hendrickson, the head of the Peoria City/County Health Department, said she recognizes the ongoing challenges the winter will bring to eateries.

She gets that fall and winter will mean it’s harder to abide by social distancing and capacity limits. So she wants people to start to prepare and plan for the seasonal change.

Recently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study that showed that people who dined out, whether inside or outside, were more likely to catch the COVID-19 virus than others who didn’t or who used carryout options.

"Adults with confirmed COVID-19 (case-patients) were approximately twice as likely as were control-participants to have reported dining at a restaurant in the 14 days before becoming ill," stated the report, which didn’t differentiate between outside or inside dining.

But a national trade organization disputes that. The Association of Food and Drug Officials says in a news release that the "study does not clarify if those with restaurant and bar exposures were in the community more frequently, which may be a potential contributing factor."

Chris Setti, the head of the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council, said people are eating outside now for mostly two reasons – they feel more comfortable and the weather has been nice.

That could change this winter, however, as it’s hard to get people to dine in tents or near a portable heater in a blizzard.

"When outdoor dining is no longer a feasible thing, then, I think, the customers will do indoor dining or maybe we’ll see more carryout again," he said. "It's tough for businesses, always trying to figure out what they need to do to draw in customers and make them feel comfortable."

To that end, Kouri said the Heart of Illinois Hospitality Association is taking steps to educate the public.

"Our restaurants and hotels are doing everything they possibly can to make our stores as healthy and safe as possible," he said. "The help from our association is coming in the form of advertising.

"Starting in late October, we are going to launch a very aggressive ad campaign to restore confidence in the safety of all of our operations," Kouri said.

But local establishments say they have taken precautions to guard against increased virus spread.

At Pizza 150 and Los Cabos, owners there say they have glass partitions in between tables and booths in the hopes that people will feel more secure and that it will be safer.

It’s up to the customers, they say, on how things will go. Will they feel safe to eat inside? Will they opt for carryout or perhaps tent dining? It’s uncharted territory. But with the unknown comes opportunity.

Tafoya at Los Cabos says their carryout has increased 10 times what it was pre-COVID-19. Feuchter says they opened on Mondays, and the community responded. They changed some of their menu to make it more carryout-friendly, and people responded.

"We are just winging it and letting our customers dictate on what they will and will not do," she joked.