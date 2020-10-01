PEORIA - John Sims used to drive to Chicago a couple of times a month to satisfy his craving for jerk chicken.

Now he just drives to work.

“I’ve been self-employed all my life and owning a restaurant has been a dream of mine,” Sims said Wednesday, the tantalizing aroma of jerk sauce claiming the small dining room like a dominating physical presence. “And I’ve always loved Caribbean cooking.”

Those three facts add up to The Jerk Hut, a new authentic Caribbean restaurant on the Main Street-facing side of Campustown that on Wednesday had been open five days. It is Sims’ first step into the local restaurant community.

“I’ve been doing my due diligence for more than a year now and had this location locked up for about six months,” Sims said.

A chance meeting at a local barbershop connected Sims with Allington Vassell, a Jamaican native who has been cooking professionally for 26 years.

“We met totally by accident,” Vassell said Wednesday after stepping out of the kitchen for a moment.

Together he and Sims developed the authentic Caribbean menu that includes six entrees on the jerk menu oxtail, chicken, shrimp, pork, salmon and ribs; three curried dishes chicken, goat and shrimp; jerk tacos; Caribbean soups; brown stews; steamed red snapper; jerk wings and fries; and more.

The top half of the side dish menu is all southern cooking with collard greens, cabbage, mac and cheese, and candied yams that segues into Caribbean fare including fried plantains, rice medley, red beans and rice, and steamed vegetables.

There is also a vegan menu where jackfruit and tofu stand in for meat dishes.

Meal and soup prices range from $6 to $14.99

The Jerk Hut occupies the space where The Little Raven Eatery was open until 2019. It is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 pm., Saturday from 11 a.m. to an indeterminate “late at night” according to the woman who takes the orders, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 966-3325, although it hasn’t been operational lately because the restaurant is not currently set up to take phone orders.

There is limited inside seating due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

Sims was fearless about opening a restaurant in a pandemic, when so many are closing. He believes the uniqueness and quality of his menu will draw customers in.

“COVID or no COVID,” Sims said, “people got to eat.”

