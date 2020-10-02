A Tenth Circuit Court judge re-sentenced a Pekin man to life in prison without possibility of parole for the 1978 murder of his mother, step-father and younger brother during a Friday hearing at the Tazewell County Courthouse.

"Whatever led to your decision to act out in that way cannot and will not be rationalized by this court," Judge Katherine Gorman told Jimmy Childers as she handed down her ruling.

Childers was 17 when he was convicted of the three murders. Childers’ mother, Norma, was stabbed 24 times and shot twice; his stepfather, Robert Rotramel was stabbed eight times and shot once; and his 15-year-old brother, Warren was stabbed 18 times.

"Despite his youth (at the time of the murders), this was one of the most appalling and horrific crimes in the history of Tazewell County," said Assistant Tazewell County State’s Attorney Mike Holly during the hearing.

Childers petitioned for the hearing in 2018 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that minors cannot be sentenced to life terms in prison without possibility of parole. In requesting relief from the sentence, he claimed that his constitutional rights had been violated when he was sentenced without due consideration for his youth and its attendant characteristics.

"I beg this court to grant me the opportunity for a second chance at life," said Childers.

In presenting the case for Childers, defense attorney Karen Ranos called four witnesses, including developmental psychologist Dr. James Garbarino, who testified that at the age Childers was at the time of the murders, the human brain has not fully developed executive functions such as decision-making. He also argued that Childers had been subjected at home to psychological abuse.

"Psychological maltreatment is more destructive for development than physical and sexual abuse alone," Garbarino added.

In her testimony, Childers’ aunt, Sandra Marks described Childers’ mother as "very critical" of both him and his brother, sometimes openly regretting that she had ever had children.

"She meant it," said Marks. "You could see it in her eyes."

Holly argued that the actions Childers took in the aftermath of the murders to ransack the house and leave a back door open to make it seem as if the killings had been the result of a home invasion indicated that he was well aware of the consequences of the fatal attacks.

"The only appropriate sentence (for Childers) is natural life in prison," Holly concluded.