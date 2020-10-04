PEORIA — Buzzard Hardmeier is happy to be headed home.

He lives under a bridge. He sleeps on the ground.

"It’s dirt," the 64-year-old says. "But I gotta go somewhere."

Recently, that somewhere was elsewhere. Because of construction work on the Murray Baker Bridge, Hardmeier had to move (at least temporarily) from a familiar spot under the deck. Also displaced were about 20 others, who together compose Peoria’s biggest homeless encampment.

With the blessing of the City of Peoria, local social-service agencies handled the relocations, which included four-walls-and-a-roof options. But some from the encampment opted to stay outdoors, creating a smaller camp hidden amid woods upriver.

The shuffle spotlighted an odd dynamic. The bridge encampment functions not just as a makeshift shelter, but as a touch point for food and services. It is — for various reasons, for various individuals — home.

But where do you go when your home vanishes?

**********

Hardmeier (his first name is Robert, but everyone calls him Buzzard) says his life used to be steady. Once upon a time, he lived in a trailer in Chillicothe.

"I have 11 kids out there, all growed-up, probably," he says.

But then he got caught up in a years-long swirl that included a divorce, a martial-arts injury, a DUI, court troubles and drug abuse. About five years ago, he got tired of spending $6 each way to the Peoria County Courthouse for court hearing after court hearing. So, he bought one more $6 fare to take a one-way ride out of Chillicothe and resettled in Peoria.

He arrived one evening with little money and no plan. Behind a downtown business, he covered himself with an overnight blanket of cardboard and grass.

"I was so cold," he says.

He found shelter downtown with the Salvation Army. But after disagreements about rules and behavior — not an unusual point of contention at Peoria shelters — he was told to leave.

Then as now, Hardmeier realized homelessness is not an unavoidable fate. His long-ago martial-arts injury left him with shabby knees that make walking difficult, especially in his seventh decade. The disability brings him a monthly Supplemental Security Income check of $1,421, which he finds easy to blow on liquor and other expenses for him and friends. He makes no excuses for his lack of foresight and judgment.

"I shouldn’t be out here," he says, leaning on a tree trunk, bedraggled by a days-long bout of diarrhea. "I should have an apartment. Heck, I should’ve been able to buy a house by now.

"But I got a habit. I get that fast (SSI) money, and I don’t think of the end results."

So, after losing his room at the shelter, he relied on a word-of-mouth recommendation to make his way to a homeless encampment — the city’s largest, wavering in population lately from 17 to 25 — under the Murray Baker Bridge. The deck offers far more than just a place out of the rain. For several years, it’s served as a refuge for vagabonds; some who stay, others who just pass through. Social-service agencies get to know familiar faces, and relationships grow to the point of helping with everyday needs like medicine and medical appointments, sometimes even leading to transitional or permanent housing. Many passersby have become familiar enough with the camp to periodically drop off water and food.

During COVID-19, the site has been an ideal meeting place for agencies to pass out masks and other necessities. When the pandemic prompted many eateries to shut down temporarily, many street people lost access to restrooms. The city, to avoid public-health problems, put a portable toilet at the camp.

**********

City Hall ideally would like to see homeless camps become unnecessary, says Community Development Director Ross Black.

"The goal of the city is to get unsheltered, homeless individuals into stable housing so that they can receive services that will hopefully get them back on their feet," he says.

To that extent, the city relies on social-service agencies, most of which operate in concert with the Heart of Illinois Homeless Continuum of Care. It covers Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford and Fulton counties as a branch of the United Way. Earlier this year, the city reached out to the Continuum to see if individuals from the encampment could be helped with housing opportunities. The encampment was approached by the street outreach team of Phoenix Community Development Services, 202 NE Madison St., whose services include housing.

"While the ultimate goal is to permanently rehouse all individuals experiencing homelessness, this process takes time," says Kate Green, executive director of the Continuum.

Then came word in late summer that the Illinois Department of Transportation would need to do some maintenance work under the deck as part of the $42 million rehab of the Murray Baker Bridge. As such, the camp would have to vacate, at least temporarily; IDOT says it has no plans to permanently disband the camp.

But with IDOT crews and equipment scheduled to arrive by mid-September, new homes became urgent for the camp. The Continuum expedited its processes to quickly find permanent housing for three people and locate shelter spots for several others. Several camp residents leaned on the kindness of friends and family to allow them to move in, at least for a while.

However, not all street people want to live within the confines and rules of any official residences or shelters. For them, with the bridge encampment cleared out for the IDOT work, an alternative site would be needed.

Jolt Harm Reduction took a look around.

Based at 1411 NE Adams St., Jolt serves people struggling with drug abuse and other problems, including homelessness — and frequently works with the bridge encampment.

Jolt outreach workers tromped around the area, hoping against hope to find a temporary promised land — an available space big enough for about a dozen people, yet discreet enough to avoid public complaints. Somehow, the expedition discovered something of a hidden cove off the Illinois River in the North Valley. Surrounded by a thicket of woods, a bumpy and rocky clearing slides down a bluff and ends at a crumbled concrete boat ramp leading into the water, with no business, homes or people in sight.

**********

On Sept. 19, Jolt led a migration, by foot and vehicle, about three-quarters of a mile from the bridge to the new camp. There, 13 people set up seven tents, with boxes and tubs holding their meager extra belongings.

The land is owned by the city, which approved the area as a temporary encampment, says Jolt outreach worker Kshe Bernard. The city asked campers to abide by just two main rules.

"They have to pick up all of their garbage," Bernard says, gesturing at several big green bags stuffed with trash. "And, there’s no drinking."

On a recent day, two unattended fishing poles dangled lines into the river. Several campers milled about, while a shirtless Thomas Whitney swung a machete, chopping off tree vines to use for a community fire that night. Whitney, 39, is almost like a camp counselor — quick to help others and always offering encouragement. One recent night, after noticing a massive hole in another man’s shoes, Whitney took the shoes off of his own feet and handed them to the other man.

"All the time, that’s how it goes," remarked a grinning Whitney, a lifelong Peorian who is prone to pithy, Zen-like comments.

Whitney — "I’m the only one who gets to decide if I’m happy today," he likes to say —doesn’t shy away from blunt truth. Asked if he has been looking for work, he says, "I can’t: I’m too busy taking care of drunks." The comment is made matter-of-factly, without a hint of judgment. For he is not only his brother’s keeper, but in many ways his brother’s mirror. As a boy, he watched his dad die of cirrhosis and he has inherited bad habits.

"I’m pretty sure I’m an alcoholic," who is lean and health-conscious. "But I don’t drink at all."

Whitney has worked multiple jobs — slaughterhouse, industrial painting — yet that was mostly several year ago when he was still living with his mom. Then she died.

"She had a heart attack," he says. "I found her. Her hands were cold."

Rather than stay in his mom’s small place, he gave it to his brother, who had a young child to rear. For five years, Whitney has been outdoors. He hopes to find regular work, but harbors no worries in the meantime.

"I forage," he says. "I don’t have any bills, so I don’t have anything to pay."

He didn’t mind moving from the bridge to the woods. He says, "On this giant earth, everywhere is my home."

However, as de facto caretaker for the camp, he thinks the bridge is a better site. So does Jolt, for multiple reasons. The older campers have mobility issues. Others have health concerns (such as one who suddenly went missing though in need of diabetes medicines). Some panhandle on street corners, but the wooded camp sits near no busy intersections. And overall, it’s easier to track and help individuals at the easily visible bridge site.

**********

Thursday, IDOT was scheduled to finish repair work under the bridge. Friday, Jolt was to lead the encampment from the woods back to the span. Two days before, as a few individuals make rumblings about sticking around at the new site, Jolt worker Bernard makes sure to ask Whitney of his plans.

"I’m gonna go back to the bridge," he declares.

Bernard is relieved. Not only is Whitney a steady presence; he offers a sense of security. The night before, a trio had left the camp to set up a tent early at the bridge. There, they got jumped and beaten by three strangers. Jolt hopes the return to the bridge will bring safety in numbers, especially with Whitney to keep watch.

"When the community comes back [to the bridge], nobody will start [stuff], with Tommy there," Bernard says, loudly enough to encourage the others.

It’s good news for Angel Price, who wants to return to the bridge. The 26-year-old left Rockford five years ago — "I moved here to run away from family," he says — and all along has struggled with drugs, trying rehab five times. He found footing when given a tent, along with directions to the bridge encampment.

As Price recalls, "They said, ‘We have a place you can go. It’s not inside, but you’ll have food and shelter.’"

Plus, the bridge encampment is near bus stops, necessary for him to get to his fast-food job in Far North Peoria. Clean and sober and fingers crossed, he has found friends and support under the bridge.

"It’s a community," he says.

Phil Luciano is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.