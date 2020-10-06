PEORIA — Roosevelt Magnet School Principal Laura Rodgers leaned down and ran through the list of simple health questions displayed on the screen of her cell phone.

How do you feel?

Good, said first grader Jared Jackson, his answer muffled inside the skeleton face mask that covered the lower half of his face.

Belly ache?

No.

Head ache?

No.

Runny nose?

No.

Hard to breathe?

Yes.

The answer stopped Rodgers where she stood. It was the first "yes" of the morning.

You’re having trouble breathing?

Yes, Jared repeated. The cold air. It’s hard to breathe with this mask and with the cold air.

First days of school don’t happen October, not with the area waking up to the first frost warning of the season and with the suggestion of winter temperatures in the air. But on a chilly Monday morning kindergarten and first grade students in Peoria Public Schools reported for in-school learning for the first time in 202 days.

Schools had been closed to most students since March 17, when Gov. JB Pritzker ordered the shutdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Everybody was more than ready to get the students back in school today, even if for now it is just our kindergartners and first graders," Rodgers said. "This is a very exciting day."

Monday was the first day of the district’s plan to return students to the classroom in phases after beginning the school year with most students enrolled in remote learning classes. Students in self-contained special education will return next week and students in grades 2-4 return at the end of the month.

There is currently no timetable for the return of students in grades 5-12, although the district says that might not happen until the second semester starts at the beginning of next year.

The return to school for the district’s younger students is not full-time. The schools will be on an A/B schedule with in-school learning days alternating with remote learning days. Approximately 677 K-1 students returned Monday in Peoria Public Schools with another 655 students returning on Tuesday. That’s a total of 1,332 students.

Tonica Fullilove dropped off her daughter DeAngel for her first day of in-school first grade this year.

"Virtual learning has been tough for DeAngel," Fullilove said. "She was so excited to get to school today. No more struggles."

All Roosevelt teachers took part in Monday’s celebration of the return of in-school classes. They lined the sidewalk and cheered as the students passed by. Band director Stephanie Griffin beat on a drum kit at the school’s entrance. The students all answered the same health questions and had their temperatures taken before entering the school building. It will be the new daily routine to the start of every school day.

"It’s a dream come true," said first grade teacher Deanne White. "I don’t even have words."

