Gov. JB Pritzker promises to move Illinois into a clean energy future. He pledges to make the state a leader in fighting climate change.

But key decisions by his administration could ensure Illinois remains one of the nation’s biggest contributors of climate-changing pollution for years to come.

Illinois already is a major supplier of coal, the chief source of heat-trapping gases warming the planet. After Pritzker took office in early 2019, his administration began clearing the way for a new coal mine, despite a sharp fall in demand as electric utilities shift to cheaper, cleaner sources of energy.

Pritzker appointees also tentatively approved a 12-mile pipeline that every day would dump millions of gallons of toxic waste into a Mississippi River tributary, making it easier for a recently bankrupt company to continue digging coal out of the state’s second-largest mine.

The governor’s aides said their reviews of the projects are far from over. "We don’t agree that the administration’s decisions are locking Illinois into a coal-dependent future," Jordan Abudayyeh, Pritzker’s spokeswoman, said in an email response to questions.

Abudayyeh said the governor made his intentions clear with a list of principles for a clean-energy future. But Pritzker’s "Putting Customers & Climate First" agenda does not address the impacts of coal mining.

State support for coal companies reflects the lingering clout of a once-dominant industry in Illinois.

But four years after President Donald Trump vowed he would save the industry, coal is expected to provide less than a fifth of the nation’s electricity this year, down from more than half a decade ago.

Climate promises, coal policies

During 2019 alone, companies that burned Illinois coal released more than 82 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, according to a formula developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

That’s equivalent to more than three years of emissions from the 4.6 million automobiles registered in Illinois.

Eight underground coal mines operating in Illinois also pollute rivers and streams. Two are on the EPA’s watchlist of major Clean Water Act offenders, federal records show. Four others have violated limits on toxic metals and chemicals dumped into waterways this year.

And while the state’s highly automated, non-union mines employ fewer workers every year, most of what is dug out of the ground ends up in other states and countries.

Illinois mine employment peaked in 1930, when more than 51,000 workers extracted nearly 52 million tons of coal. The workforce has been declining ever since.

By the end of 2019, federal records show, the number of miners in the state had dropped to fewer than 3,000. Yet only Wyoming, West Virginia and Pennsylvania mined more coal last year than the 45 million tons from Illinois.

Production dipped only slightly in recent years while overseas markets dried up and domestic customers switched to cleaner-burning, less-expensive natural gas and pollution-free wind power.

Squeezed by rivals and faced with legal pressure from environmental groups, energy companies announced the retirement of 322 coal-fired power plants across the nation during the past decade, including nine during the past year in Illinois, according to a list compiled by the nonprofit Sierra Club.

That includes the ED Edwards plant outside of Peoria, as well as plants near Canton and Havana.

Many of the remaining coal plants operate far less frequently than they once did.

The coronavirus pandemic is another setback. Between January and June, federal records show, Illinois coal mines cut more than 900 jobs.

What’s left of coal-fired electric generation in Illinois is fueled mostly by out-of-state suppliers. During the early 1990s, the state’s utilities decided it was less expensive to comply with the federal Clean Air Act by switching to low-sulfur Wyoming coal instead of installing pollution-control equipment to scrub high-sulfur Illinois coal.

"If you are going to align your state’s energy policies with your climate and health goals, you have to do something about coal mining," said Bruce Nilles, executive director of the nonprofit Climate Imperative project and former leader of the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign.

Seeking permits

Pritzker and the other governors vow their states will rely solely on carbon-free electricity or become carbon-neutral by 2050. They contend their plans will help heal the planet while creating thousands of jobs to manufacture, build and maintain wind turbines, solar panels and other sources of renewable energy.

"We’re already experiencing the damaging effects of climate change, and the challenges we face require immediate action," Pritzker said shortly after taking office.

Two months ago the governor outlined his principles to accelerate what so far has been a slow but steady shift to clean energy. "By working together," he said, "we can build on that progress to protect consumers and the climate."

Candidate Pritzker lambasted the industry-friendly record of his Republican opponent, then-Gov. Bruce Rauner, whose 2015 inauguration was bankrolled in part by one of the state’s coal magnates.

As governor, Pritzker officially joined states and cities on record saying they will comply with pollution reductions outlined in the Paris Agreement climate accord. But he followed up by extending lifelines to some of the same coal executives who backed Rauner, including Robert F. Murray, a major Trump fundraiser who spearheaded the Republican president’s rollbacks of clean air and water regulations.

Foresight Energy, a company Murray controlled until last month, wants to build a pipeline for contaminated water seeping into its Pond Creek mine in Williamson County, about 300 miles south of Chicago. The pipeline would empty into the Big Muddy River, a major regional waterway still impaired by pollution from earlier mining operations.

In July 2019, the Illinois EPA tentatively approved one of at least three permits Foresight needs before construction can begin. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources awarded another in January.

During a December hearing, an Illinois EPA official said it is "just not economical" for the company to filter toxic chemicals in its wastewater.

Foresight and its parent company, Murray Energy, declared bankruptcy during the past year. The restructured companies are severing their affiliation, though both will continue to be led by Robert F. Murray’s nephew, according to court documents.

Neither company returned calls and emails for comment. At the Illinois EPA hearing, a Foresight executive said the pipeline is needed to keep workers safe during the projected 50-year life of the Pond Creek mine.

"The economic boost that this mining operation provides to southern Illinois is very, very significant," said Clayton Cross, the company’s engineering director.

Another company is planning a new coal mine in Vermilion County. The proposed Bulldog Mine stalled during Rauner’s four years in office but secured its mining permit after Pritzker became governor.

Pritzker aides noted that Sunrise Coal needs other permits before mining could begin. It is unclear if Sunrise will follow through on its plans after the Illinois EPA required the Indiana-based company to reapply for permission to pollute nearby streams.

Sunrise did not respond to questions from the Tribune, but an industry trade group said coal is still needed to generate electricity.

"If the state wishes to increase its reliance on more renewable energy resources, coal will be a vital support system to maintain grid reliability during such a transition," Nick Williams, president of the Illinois Coal Association, said in an email. "In a shrinking market, the low-cost provider will prevail."

History and legacy

Industry backers note that coal played a key role in the development of Illinois after statehood in 1818, with mines eventually developed in 76 of the 102 counties.

The state also was a battleground in the fight for unions to protect workers. Mother Jones, the firebrand organizer, is buried in Mount Olive next to union miners slain during one of the most violent labor disputes.

Today none of the state’s miners belong to a union. With fewer people working in the industry, Wall Street-financed corporations can’t depend on the same level of public support they enjoyed when union miners held many of the jobs in southern Illinois.

The handful of Illinois mines still operating generally pay well compared with other nearby employers. They also pay taxes that support local schools and government services.

In Springfield and Washington, industry supporters continue to propose legislation that would require the use of coal to generate electricity, weaken renewable energy mandates and eliminate environmental protections.

Other options are in the works from Pritzker, environmental groups and labor unions. While the plans are still in draft form, they call for a sustained push toward cleaner energy and include programs to prepare fossil fuel workers for renewable energy jobs.