After more than a month under tighter restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, the Metro East region will return to phase four rules that allow indoor dining and bar service and gatherings of up to 50 people, state officials said Friday.

The region outside St. Louis was the first in Illinois to see a scaled back reopening in August after it passed a state-set threshold of an 8% positivity rate for three consecutive days.

The region can return to phase four of Gov. JB Pritzker’s reopening plan at 5 p.m. Friday, after its percentage of positive tests fell below 6.5% this week for three days in a row.

The region reached a high 10.5% rolling positivity rate Aug. 27, and now sits at 5.8%, Pritzker’s office said Friday.

Pritzker credited the reversal in part to the state’s expanded COVID-19 testing program. Earlier this week, the state pushed past 6 million total tests conducted throughout the course of the pandemic, which Pritzker in a statement called "a landscape where Illinois is continuously increasing our ability to test for and monitor this virus."

The seven-county Metro East region saw the stricter rules imposed by the state on Aug. 18. In early September, the regulations were tightened again after the region’s rolling positivity rate continued to rise, to more than 9.5%.

Some of the state’s border regions have been struggling of late with resurgences of COVID-19, and Illinois is surrounded by states that have recently seen significantly higher test positivity rates. With the Metro East’s return to phase four rules, the northwest region of the state that includes Galena, Rockford and Dixon, is the only one under stricter rules imposed by the state.

The region that includes Will and Kankakee counties also saw a rollback of its reopening, but it reached the positivity rate threshold that allowed it to rejoin the rest of the state in Pritzker’s phase four.