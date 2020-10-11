For Tom Kilbride, 2020 looks a lot like 2010.

The Illinois Supreme Court justice whose district includes the Peoria area is asking voters for another 10-year term on the court and touting his accomplishments on the bench, while campaign mailers are flying from groups seeking to remove him over objections to his decisions in several cases.

All much like a decade ago.

Unlike most races on the ballot, this one isn’t against an opponent. Every 10 years, voters are asked — yes or no — whether to retain their Supreme Court justice on the court, with no party labels attached. They must garner a 60% majority to keep their post.

Rejecting them for retention is a rarity. Campaigns against Supreme Court justices are not, though, at least in recent years. In addition to Kilbride’s 2010 retention, there was an active effort to unseat Lloyd Karmeier, the justice from southern Illinois, in 2014 that fell short by less than 1% of votes cast. Karmeier was elected as a Republican, Kilbride as a Democrat.

Kilbride maintains that retention should be a simple question. "The Illinois Constitution took out any partisanship on the retention question — no Democrat or Republican, just yes or no," he said. "Once we get elected, you put away other affiliations and shoot it straight like an umpire."

But the crux of opponents’ arguments are several cases where they don’t believe Kilbride did shoot straight.

Redistricting controversy

Most prominent is a 4-3 decision authored by Kilbride in 2016 that kept the "fair maps" independent redistricting constitutional amendment off the ballot.

Jim Nowlan, chairman of the Citizens for Judicial Fairness group opposing Kilbride, called that an "appalling affront to good jurisprudence" that "denied 8 million registered voters the right on deciding whether they wanted to change" how political maps were drawn.

Nowlan agrees with former U.S. Rep. and Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, who calls it a "pure political favor to (House Speaker) Mike Madigan … who has prided himself for 30 years as speaker on drawing legislative maps."

Nowlan points to allies of Madigan involved in the case who opposed redistricting, and the involvement of people with ties to ComEd — the company now embroiled in a scandal connected efforts to influence Madigan — in the lawsuit.

Kilbride, though, says the court’s role isn’t to determine what makes good public policy, noting that he personally doesn’t oppose changes to redistricting. Like a batter in baseball, the law has to "stay in the box" to be constitutional, he says, and that amendment didn’t because it changed duties for the state auditor general, whose work is described outside the section where changes are permitted by citizen initiative.

"We left the door wide open. ... A proper (amendment) could've been brought for the 2018 election," Kilbride adds, also noting that the author of a vociferous dissent, then-Justice Bob Thomas, has endorsed his retention.

"They may make decent decisions on other things, but when it comes down to the nub of Chicago Democratic interests, they are always protective," Nowlan says of the court in general, with its three Democratic justices from Cook County. He suggests Kilbride provides them a fourth vote for a majority on cases like redistricting that have political repercussions.

The money race

All those glossy flyers showing up in mailboxes and commercials appearing on TV have their cost — and that’s where another issue in the campaign comes in.

Opponents point to contributions Kilbride’s campaign has accepted this year from a number of law firms and unions, and to money it accepted in his 2000 and 2010 from committees controlled by House Speaker Michael Madigan, or by allies of Madigan’s — suggesting in both cases that it makes him beholden to their interests.

To the claim accepting that cash makes him a cog in Madigan’s political machine, Kilbride says that’s not the case.

"If I am, nobody's told me. It's just not the role I play."

Rather, he says, he abides by requirements that "firewall" off a judge from his own campaign’s fundraising apparatus.

But Nowlan disputes the notion of being uninvolved, saying "If you believe that, you're not a student of politics."

He argues that's a wall that's routinely breached.

The opponents, meanwhile, have brought in funds from Republican organizations, top GOP donors like shipping magnate Dick Uihlein and billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, as well as the Chicago-based Judicial Fairness Project, which doesn’t disclose its donors.

At this writing, Kilbride’s campaign has brought in some $2.3 million; opponents have raised more than $2.5 million after Griffin’s donation of $2 million on Friday.

Politicizing the court?

Stephen Kouri, a circuit court judge in Tazewell County, was elected as a Republican and backs Kilbride. He also decries the money flowing to campaigns — especially from groups whose donors aren’t known — and the overall politicization of the judicial process. Whether one was originally elected as a Democrat or as a Republican, he says retention votes were specifically designed to be nonpartisan.

"If you chip away at judicial independence, you've gotten rid of the ‘check’ in the ‘checks and balances,’" he says. "If we start to heavily politicize these judicial races, it's going to significantly weaken the judicial branch."

LaHood, though, says the state Supreme Court remains "one of the most political organizations in Illinois."

Meanwhile, Kilbride also points to work he’s done on the court behind the scenes.

He lists as accomplishments the implementation of programs allowing cameras in the courtroom — as well as other "extended media" access, like live-blogging trials — and instituting the electronic filing of documents. Kilbride also worked to establish the Access to Justice Commission, meant to get legal forms written in plain language and translated into other languages.

Kouri credits Kilbride for coming through on getting an additional judge authorized for the local circuit to cut down a backlog of violent-crime cases. Reducing the time from arrest to trial in those felonies was a critical part of a swifter accountability strategy late State’s Attorney Jerry Brady had to send a message about street crime.

"It made a difference in what was happening on the streets of Peoria," Kouri said.

The two also worked to set up a commission — and later a pilot program — to improve minority participation on juries.

"As a general proposition, people expect a judge to be thoughtful, to know the lay of the legal land, to think things through and to understand all the facts," Kilbride says. "And I would ask that voters do the same for me, that they be thoughtful and know my record."

If Kilbride is not retained, the remaining six justices on the court will name a successor for the next two years, with an election for the seat — with partisan labels — occurring in 2022.