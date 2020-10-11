PEORIA — Rick Powers has one message for Peoria residents.

"Have patience."

That’s in reference to this year’s snow-fighting efforts, which are going to take longer than in past years due to budgetary cuts that left Peoria’s Public Works Department with 12 fewer people.

"I don’t want to understate this in any way, but we are cutting our routes from 21 to 17. We aren’t cutting by 50%. We are cutting by four. That’s the point. They are going to be longer, but not twice as long," said the public works director.

"We are going to need realistic expectations."

Among the new expectations:

* An increase in time to clear a four-inch snowfall from 24 hours to about 36 hours after the snow has stopped. The time to clear a six-inch snowfall is now 48 hours.

* A greater reliance on pre-treating roads in the hopes that doing so will take care of the snow and ice.

* Residential streets will not be salted except in extreme conditions. Plowing there still will not occur until the primary routes are finished. Public works will still use its A-B-C system to rotate which sections of the city get neighborhoods done first.

* Alleys will not get salted or plowed until five inches of snow has fallen.

That’s going to be the gist of a presentation the City Council will hear at its meeting on Tuesday. Those around the horseshoe have wrestled for months over how to close the fiscal black hole created by the pandemic.

Every department within the city was affected, and Public Works lost 12 full- and part-time employees. That means, Powers said, there is no margin for illness or sickness. If someone is out for the flu or due to a medical issue, it’s going to affect efficiency.

Denise Moore, who represents the North Valley and South Peoria, said she’s worried about people getting to and from work given the residential street issue.

She points out streets are more narrow in the older neighborhoods, and off-street parking such as driveways aren’t as common as they are in the newer parts of town. Many residents use alleys to get to a detached garage, or they have to park on the street.

"It’s gotten worse every year because of the financial difficulties with the city," she said. "It takes a lot of time to get into these neighborhoods."

At-Large Councilman Sid Ruckriegel said public works is an important and critical function of local government. And while he acknowledges the decreased services, he said the city must live within its means.

"COVID-19 has temporarily crippled our revenues to support these very basic services and has affected the service level expectations of all departments," he said. "Our taxpayers understand that the city is financially overwhelmed by the $40 million in lost revenue due to COVID-19.

"Unless a referendum to raise property taxes was passed by the public to support public safety, this council is not going to increase taxes when people are already hurt by the unprecedented effects of the pandemic," Ruckriegel added.

Beth Jensen, who is one of the five at-large council members, says the plan is "concerning but expected."

"I think that Director Powers and Assistant Director Maroon will do the best they can but they have limited staff and limited funds," she said. "But no matter what, those services are not going to be up to what it has been or as effective as it has been the last few years."

Tim Riggenbach, who represents the city’s East Bluff and part of Central Peoria, said this could be a "wake-up call" for residents.

"I think it's significant that we are going to less snow routes so every route is going to be bigger," he said. "People need to understand. The expectation needs to be that it will be slower than it is in the past. There are less people and less routes. We had a balanced budget as recently as March and this COVID forced our hand on more things than we ever could have imagined."

He favors taking a wait-and-see approach for any reaction this season.

"Let's see how it goes and let's have a snow event and see the impact of what these cuts mean," he said.

Rita Ali, another at-large council member, agrees.

"It'll depend upon the weather. If Mother Nature is kind to us or furious. We may have more or less complaints," she said, admitting she expects more complaints. "I wasn't happy with the reductions, but we had to reduce, so the only choice is to be optimistic, knowing we have a great crew and great leadership."

Over at Peoria County, Amy McLaren of the Highway Department said she expects the snow removal this year to mirror that of last year’s effort.

While the county was also hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, they didn’t see the widespread staffing cuts the city did. Plowing on smaller, rural roads has also tended to lag, with Highway Department plows focusing on keeping longer stretches of main thoroughfares cleared.