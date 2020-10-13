A Tazewell County grand jury indicted a Pekin woman recently for allegedly suffocating her 11-month-old daughter last month.

Angel Vanduker, 19, was taken into custody on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the Sept. 24 death of Nova Tucker. She remained in custody Friday on $10,000 bond.

Vanduker initially told police she believed the infant had choked on a waffle when they and an emergency medical team rushed to the family residence on Sept. 21, court records stated. Three days later, after the baby was removed from life support at a Peoria hospital and pronounced dead, she was interviewed again.

After giving three inconsistent statements about her interactions with her daughter, Vanduker said she was "frustrated and tired" and tried to get the baby to lie down with her on the couch, records stated. She didn’t cooperate, so Vanduker placed a blanket around the baby and held her head tightly to Vanduker’s chest for a few minutes until she stopped squirming.

Vanduker said she then fell asleep for a few minutes, then awoke to find her child unresponsive, records stated.

Her charge states that Vanduker, "acting in a reckless manner performed an act likely to cause death or great bodily harm" to the infant. It’s punishable by probation to seven years in prison. Vanduker is next due in court on Thursday.