If you don’t like the weather in central Illinois, wait a day. It usually changes.

Sometimes, that change is abrupt.

Following a warm, windy Wednesday, outdoor conditions are turning more blustery and bleak. How bleak?

How about below freezing?

Almost the entire Journal Star area is to be under a freeze warning, effective at 1 a.m. Friday. It is to expire at 9 a.m., per the National Weather Service office in Lincoln.

Temperatures were expected to reach as low as 30 degrees overnight in Peoria. To the west and north, in Macomb and Princeton, the mercury might fall into the upper 20s.

The expected freeze is to come about 36 hours after temperatures in Peoria reached a high of 80 degrees. That mark was hit about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

"That’s a little bit more extreme," Weather Service meteorologist Matt Barnes said about the expected temperature swing. "But having a freeze at this time of year is actually pretty common."

The first freeze in the Peoria area usually falls between Oct. 11 and Oct. 20, Barnes said.

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and other vegetation, the Weather Service noted. Allergy sufferers probably won’t mind that. Regarding less sinister and more sensitive plants, those probably should be covered.

The high temperature Wednesday was well off the record for an Oct. 14 -- 89 degrees, set in 1897.

Winds reached 30 mph, with a top gust of 45 mph recorded at the Peoria international airport.

Thursday in Peoria was expected to be not quite as windy. Gusts might hit 26 mph, with an average wind speed of about 16 mph. High temperatures were to be in the mid-50s, with early-morning clouds clearing as the day progresses.

For the next few weeks, temperatures appear ready to trend below normal, according to Barnes. Highs Saturday were expected to reach the middle 60s, but upper-to-middle 50s were forecast for most of the next week.