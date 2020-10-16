The Pekin Park District will hold a public meeting Monday to get public input about playground improvements in Mineral Springs Park made possible by a state grant.

The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss the proposed improvements and receive community feedback.

Residents may join the meeting, to be held on Microsoft Teams, by going online to http://bit.ly/MSPPlayground2020. You may also call in for audio only to (630) 765-5138 and enter the conference ID: 505 130 322#

The meeting will consist of a brief presentation, after which community feedback will be accepted.

Funds for the improvement come from the state’s Open Space Land Acquisitions grant the district received earlier this year.

Any questions regarding the meeting can be directed to Pekin Park District board secretary Dori Smith, (309) 353-5358 or dsmith@pekinparkdistrict.org