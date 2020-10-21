PEORIA -- For the first time since Oct. 6, the Tri-County Aea reported no deaths attributed to the COVID-19 illness.

It follows two straight weeks in which deaths were reported each day health officials disclosed new figures about the coronavirus -- including Tuesday’s announcement of 10 deaths. Fatality numbers increased sharply in September and October compared to the first five and a half months of the pandemic.

Even the new cases, 71, seems small by recent standards. Part of that is the removal of 35 cases from Tazewell County’s rolls as those have been assigned to a different county. Cases are listed in the person’s home county, not where they were tested.

Peoria County added 27 new cases while Tazewell added 30 and Woodford County added 14.

The death toll held at 125 since the pandemic began in March. More than half of those, 75, have come since Sept. 1, when there were 50 area deaths.

Sara Sparkman of the Tazewell County Health Department said it’s clear the virus is spreading in the area and people should continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands.

"If you look at the case numbers, they are increasing quite a bit as well," she said. "Our positivity rate in Week 25, which is about 4 months ago, Tazewell’s positivity rate was 1.2%. For Week 41, it was 8.1%."

Hospitalizations held fairly steady with 57 people in one of the area’s four hospitals. Seventeen of those were in the ICU, which is down one from Tuesday and down five to six from last week.