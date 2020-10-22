As part of its continuing effort to foster and develop community leaders, the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce is offering a leadership training and discussion series next month at the Pekin Public Library.

The Leading Leaders series will consist of four sessions. Guest speakers will present and lead discussions on faith and well-being; women in leadership; diversity and inclusion; and leadership in turbulent times.

"The topics are relevant and timely to society today," said Chamber Executive Director Amy McCoy. "They are topics worthy of continued discussion, and (they are) topics leaders will find interesting and engaging."

The first session on faith and well-being will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 10. Subsequent sessions will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12, 17 and 19. The series is open to anyone, McCoy added, but she particularly recommended it for business and community leaders, as well as anyone running a civic organization in the Pekin area.

"Communication is key, and engaged discussions with other leaders ignite and energize leaders in our community," she said.

Registration for the sessions is required. The cost is $30 for a session or $100 for the series, with Chamber members eligible for discounts. Physical attendance is restricted to 25 participants per session, but participation via Zoom meetings is an option if needed. For more information, visit www.pekinchamber.com.