ROCKTON — It started when Noah Smith decided to grow out a mullet in May of 2019 despite his mother, Jamie, having a lack of enthusiasm for the hair style. Now that mullet is on the verge of becoming prize-winning hair and his mother couldn’t be more excited.

After Smith’s father, Troy, saw a post from USA Mullet Championships, he and Jamie decided their son, a seventh grader at Stephen Mack Middle School, should enter to win the crown of best kids mullet in America. Now he’s a finalist to have the title and a cash prize of $500.

More than 100 submissions were sent into USA Mullet Championships, and Noah’s mullet was selected to be one of the 10 finalists.

USA Mullet Championships named Noah’s mullet “The Freedom Flapper.” Although he didn’t pick the name, he says he likes it and his chances against some of the other contestants.

“I think I have got the best one,” Noah said.

For Troy and Jamie, it was an easy decision to enter him into the competition.

“It was a given. Our kid has a mullet so we should enter him into a mullet competition,” said Jamie.

Voting is underway and will conclude on Sunday. Anyone can vote by going to the USA Mullet Championship website.

Shaquil Manigault: smanigault@rrstar.com; @RRstarShaquil